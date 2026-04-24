Delta PDP Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Forged Resignations and Secretariat Occupation

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is preparing to take legal action against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Delta State Government over allegations of forging resignation letters of defected members and illegally occupying the PDP state secretariat. The PDP claims these actions are fraudulent, a breach of due process, and politically motivated.

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) is preparing for a legal battle stemming from allegations of fraudulent activity surrounding the resignation of party members who have recently joined the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

The PDP alleges that attempts are being made to forge and backdate resignation letters from these defectors, a move the party leadership condemns as a serious breach of due process and a deliberate attempt to distort the official record of party membership. Mr. Peter Mrakpor, the state chairman of the PDP, has firmly stated that the party will hold accountable anyone found to be involved in this alleged scheme.

He emphasized that proper procedure dictates that any member wishing to leave the party must submit a formal resignation letter to their respective ward, a step that, according to the PDP, none of the defectors took. This lack of adherence to established protocols is central to the party’s claim of fraudulent intent. The dispute extends beyond the alleged forgery of resignation letters to encompass the occupation of the PDP’s state secretariat by the APC.

The PDP is demanding that Chief Solomon Areyinka, the APC state chairman, immediately vacate the premises, which is located on WAEC Road, off Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba. The PDP asserts that the property’s Certificate of Occupancy remains firmly in the party’s name and has not been revoked by the Delta State Government. The party accuses the state government of actively aiding and abetting this occupation, labeling it as illegal and unconstitutional.

Furthermore, the PDP alleges that some individuals who defected to the APC as early as April 2025 are still improperly accessing and utilizing the PDP’s bank accounts, adding another layer of complexity to the legal challenges the party intends to pursue. The PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Kingsley Akpos Oturubo, underscored the historical context, stating that the secretariat was constructed long before the APC even existed as a political entity, and questioned the logic of a single state hosting two separate secretariats for the same two parties.

The PDP views these actions as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the party’s strength and influence in Delta State, particularly in light of Nyesom Wike, the PDP’s National Leader, and his stated commitment to reclaiming the party’s mandate in the upcoming 2027 elections. The party alleges that the state government is deliberately dismantling structures associated with Wike and his leadership.

This perceived targeting has prompted the PDP to characterize the situation as an invitation to anarchy and to call upon security agencies to intervene. The party has also alerted anti-graft agencies to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities. Despite the defections and the ongoing disputes, Mr. Mrakpor maintains that the PDP in Delta State remains united and structurally sound, expressing confidence in the party’s continued stability.

The PDP is urging its members to remain calm while simultaneously calling on the ruling APC to embrace constructive criticism and abandon any aspirations of establishing a one-party state in Delta. The party is resolute in its determination to utilize every available legal avenue to reclaim its secretariat, protect its assets, and ensure the integrity of its membership records.

The PDP believes that the actions of the APC and the state government are not only unlawful but also represent a dangerous precedent for political conduct in the state





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PDP APC Delta State Resignation Letters Secretariat Legal Action Forgery

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