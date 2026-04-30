Delta PDP Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling, Eyes 2027 Victory

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the nullification of the Ibadan Convention, viewing it as a victory for the rule of law and a catalyst for party repositioning. The PDP is actively preparing for the 2027 elections and is calling on members and supporters to unite for success.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Delta State has expressed strong approval of the Supreme Court ’s recent decision upholding the Court of Appeal’s nullification of the Ibadan Convention .

Chief Kingsley Akpos Oturubo, the Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary, stated that the Supreme Court’s ruling serves as definitive proof that public sentiment cannot supersede the established rule of law. This judgment, according to the PDP, effectively resolves the protracted internal dispute concerning the party’s leadership. The party views this outcome as a pivotal moment, signaling an opportunity for revitalization and strategic repositioning.

The PDP leadership in Delta State confidently asserts that the party is not only surviving but thriving, emerging stronger and more unified than before. They are resolute in their ambition to regain control of previously held positions through legitimate electoral processes in the upcoming 2027 elections. A core message conveyed is the unwavering faith the party believes the people of Delta State have in its principles and performance.

Consequently, the PDP is actively seeking a renewed commitment from the electorate, urging them to reaffirm their trust in the party’s ability to deliver effective governance. The PDP emphasizes its historical role in fostering genuine democracy within the region, highlighting the tangible benefits experienced by citizens under its previous administrations. They pledge to once again prioritize good governance, particularly for the citizens of Delta State who they believe are currently facing challenges.

The party confidently predicts continued success, assuring voters that their expectations will be met, just as they have been in the past. The PDP is framing the 2027 elections as a crucial opportunity to restore the state’s former prosperity and glory, contingent upon the continued support of its constituents. Beyond simply celebrating the legal victory, the Delta State PDP extended a welcoming invitation to members currently aligned with other political parties.

The party intends to adopt a magnanimous approach, encouraging those who have strayed to rejoin the PDP fold. They assure returning members that their interests will be safeguarded and that the PDP, unlike other political organizations, will not marginalize or neglect its supporters. The party leadership stresses that the PDP remains the only truly democratic platform in the country, offering a stable and inclusive environment for all its members.

A call to action was issued, urging all PDP members to actively participate in the rebuilding process and to work collaboratively towards reclaiming lost mandates in the 2027 elections. The Delta State chapter specifically congratulated the National Working Committee, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, and the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, on their successful defense of the party’s position. They lauded their resilience, dedication, and commitment to upholding the law, recognizing that these qualities were instrumental in achieving this significant victory.

The PDP believes this outcome will bolster public confidence in the party’s integrity and its ability to navigate complex political challenges. The party views this as a reaffirmation of its core values and a positive step towards a brighter future for Delta State and Nigeria as a whole





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