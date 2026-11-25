Chris Iyovwaye, NDC Delta candidate, halts 2027 campaigning for seven days following deadly Uduere attack, expressing solidarity with victims and families.

Chris Iyovwaye, the Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate for Delta State, has officially suspended all campaign activities for a period of seven days. This decision follows a violent attack during a political rally in the Uduere community, located within the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspension is intended to mourn the deceased and demonstrate solidarity with the families of those affected by the tragedy.

Core Details of the Tragic Incident

Iyovwaye announced this pause in political engagements on Wednesday via a formal statement issued by his campaign team. The candidate described the incident in Uduere as deeply painful, emphasizing that no individual should lose their life while exercising democratic rights or participating in the political process. The attack targeted supporters of the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, during a campaign tour organized by his team.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

The campaign organization for Ovie Omo-Agege alleged that gunmen attacked their entourage, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving four others critically injured. In response to the escalating tensions, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that the Delta State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North. The restriction remains in effect from 6 pm to 6 am daily until further notice, aimed at restoring order in the area.

In his statement, Iyovwaye listed the specific members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and aides to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who lost their lives in the attack. The confirmed fatalities include Moses Anaughe, Efemena Umukoro, and Nyoren Okoro. Iyovwaye extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those currently receiving medical attention for their injuries.

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Legal professionals are also calling for accountability. Representatives from the Nigerian Bar Association have requested a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. Their inquiry specifically includes allegations surrounding the presence and conduct of police officers who were deployed to the venue during the campaign event.

Real-World Impact and Political Atmosphere

This suspension occurs ahead of the 2027 general elections, highlighting the volatile nature of political campaigning in the region. By halting his own activities, Iyovwaye signals a unified stance against political violence within the party and the state. The move underscores the gravity of the security concerns facing candidates and voters alike in Delta State.

The implementation of the curfew by the Delta State Government indicates the severity with which authorities are treating the breach of peace in Ughelli North. Meanwhile, the legal demands from the Nigerian Bar Association suggest that potential misconduct by security agents may be part of the broader investigation. The political landscape in Delta State remains tense as the state prepares for the upcoming electoral cycle.