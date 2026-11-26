Delta State Attorney-General Ekemejero Ohwovoriole SAN announces prosecution of 15 human trafficking cases. The government partners with the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council to combat child exploitation under the 2024 Law.

Delta State authorities have confirmed the active prosecution of more than 15 human trafficking cases, signaling a intensified legal crackdown on the illegal trade. During a strategic advocacy engagement held on Thursday, the state government warned that traditional rulers must play a pivotal role in exposing traffickers and preventing the exploitation of children within their local communities.

Legal Framework and Taskforce Strategy

Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, disclosed these developments during a meeting with members of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council. As the Chairman of the Delta State Taskforce on Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, Ohwovoriole emphasized the administration's unwavering commitment to eradicating these crimes through strict enforcement of the Delta State Human Trafficking (Prohibition) Law, 2024.

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The Attorney-General explicitly stated that the government is utilizing this recent legal framework to drive enforcement actions against criminal networks. He urged traditional rulers to leverage their immense community influence to identify suspicious activities, educate residents about the dangers, and encourage victims to report trafficking incidents to the appropriate authorities without fear.

Deception Tactics and Cultural Misuse

Ohwovoriole highlighted that traffickers frequently deceive young people by promising football trials, educational scholarships, and lucrative employment opportunities in major cities both inside and outside Nigeria. These false promises serve as the primary bait to lure vulnerable individuals into illegal networks, often resulting in severe exploitation.

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The Commissioner also identified the misuse of traditional practices as a critical tool used by offenders to silence victims and their families. Traffickers exploit forced oaths and threats of spiritual consequences to intimidate survivors, using these cultural distortions to conceal crimes and prevent victims from seeking justice or reporting the abuse.

To combat this, Ohwovoriole stressed that no cultural or traditional practice should ever be used to intimidate victims or obstruct legal proceedings. He called on the monarchs to actively discourage the use of shrines and traditional oaths to threaten rescued persons, insisting that all cultural norms must align with human rights and legal standards.

Victim Support and Community Vigilance

The government emphasized that rescued persons must be welcomed back into their communities without discrimination or stigma. Ohwovoriole noted that victims require love, understanding, and robust support to rebuild their lives, rather than facing blame or social exclusion for their traumatic experiences. Traditional leaders were advised to foster an environment of compassion and reintegration for survivors.

Responding to these calls, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, pledged the council's full support for the government's anti-trafficking efforts. The monarch urged all community leaders and residents to remain vigilant, immediately identify suspicious activities, and report individuals suspected of engaging in human trafficking to law enforcement agencies.