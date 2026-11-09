Delta Govt Condemns NDC Rally Violence in Asaba

Delta State Government and APC condemn fatal violence at NDC rally in Asaba, calling for impartial investigation into attacks that killed one and injured ten supporters.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) one-million-man rally held in Asaba on Saturday resulted in a fatality and serious injuries to numerous participants following attacks by unknown political thugs. The Delta State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) jointly condemned the fatal political violence that erupted during the event, which was organized to demonstrate the growing popularity of the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections. Victor Ochei, the NDC Delta North Senatorial Candidate, stated that the rally was intended to showcase the party readiness to participate in upcoming elections but was disrupted by suspected political thugs. This disruption led to the destruction of more than 30 vehicles, including campaign buses and tricycles, while no fewer than 10 party members and supporters sustained injuries that required immediate medical attention at local hospitals.

Governor Oborevwori Zero Tolerance Policy

Charles Aniagwu, the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information Media Committee Chairman of the APC in Asaba, released a statement detailing the official stance of the state government on the incident. He emphasized that the Delta State Government, under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori watch, maintains zero tolerance for political violence, intimidation, and other forms of political radicalism. Aniagwu explained that the police had previously advised the organizers to shelve the proposed street march and instead hold their campaign at a designated venue where adequate security arrangements could be provided to ensure the safety of all attendees. The government expressed concern that this crucial advice was ignored, resulting in a confrontation that claimed a life and left several others injured, an outcome that could have been avoided had the security protocols been strictly followed.

Also read One killed, five injured as violence disrupts NDC procession in Asaba

APC Condemns Political Intimidation and Calls for Justice

The APC campaign council described the incident as unacceptable and deeply saddened by the reports of loss of life, injuries, and destruction of property arising from the unfortunate events. Mr. Aniagwu extended thoughts and sympathies to the family of the deceased, those injured, and everyone affected by this regrettable development, stressing that no political ambition or disagreement is worth the life of any citizen. He demanded an impartial investigation into the unfortunate development while insisting that political disagreements must not degenerate into any form of intimidation, violence, or destruction of property. The commissioner reiterated that from the very outset of their political mobilization, particularly at the inauguration of the Delta APC campaign council, the leadership made an unequivocal commitment to peaceful, responsible, and issue-based campaigns that remain unwavering in their focus.

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Investigation and Future Campaign Regulations

Mr. Aniagwu urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure that everyone found responsible is brought to justice. He called on political parties, their leaders, and supporters to conduct their activities within the bounds of the law and demonstrate respect for human life, public order, and the rights of others. The Delta State Government and the APC stressed that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the organizers had heeded security advice, highlighting the need for strict adherence to legal guidelines in future political activities. As the investigation proceeds, the political landscape in Delta State remains tense, with calls for accountability and a return to peaceful discourse as the primary method for addressing political differences and mobilizing support for the 2027 general elections.

Impact on Delta State Political Climate

The violence at the NDC rally has heightened concerns about political stability in Delta State, prompting demands for stricter enforcement of security measures during campaign periods. Victor Ochei, the NDC Delta North Senatorial Candidate, called on the Delta State Government and security agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice, ensuring that such violence does not occur in future political engagements. The incident underscores the critical need for political parties to prioritize safety and legal compliance over aggressive street mobilization, which has historically led to dangerous confrontations and loss of life. As the 2027 general elections approach, the focus is shifting towards issue-based campaigns that highlight achievements, programs, visions, and policy alternatives to the good people of Delta, rather than relying on confrontational tactics that threaten public peace and security.