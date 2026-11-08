Delta State government condemns Asaba political violence, demands justice

One person died and four others were seriously injured in a clash during a political event in Asaba, Delta State. The government has condemned the violence and called for a thorough investigation.

Delta State Government has condemned the political violence that erupted in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday, leaving one person dead and four others seriously injured.

The government described the incident as unacceptable, warning political parties and their supporters against actions that threaten public peace and security. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the government reiterated its zero tolerance for political violence, intimidation and other forms of political rascality.

Also read Delta Police Investigate Political Rally Clash in Asaba That Left One Dead

Aniagwu said the government had repeatedly cautioned political parties against activities that could disrupt peace, stressing that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the organisers had heeded security advice. The police had advised the organisers to shelve the proposed street march and instead hold their campaign at a designated venue where adequate security arrangements could be provided. But the advice was ignored, resulting in a confrontation that claimed a life and left several others injured.

Delta State Government Condemns Political Violence

The government called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that everyone found responsible is brought to justice. Aniagwu further warned that the state government would no longer tolerate politically motivated attacks against any individual, irrespective of party affiliation. He stressed that Delta remained a safe place for residents and visitors, adding that the government would not allow the actions of individuals or groups to undermine the state's peaceful atmosphere.

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The government urged political parties, their leaders and supporters to conduct their activities within the bounds of the law and demonstrate respect for human life, public order and the rights of other citizens. The incident occurred on Saturday, but the cause of the violence is still unknown.

However, an investigation is ongoing to determine what happened. The state government has vowed to take action against anyone found responsible for the violence. In a statement, the Commissioner for Works, Charles Aniagwu, said the government had repeatedly cautioned political parties against activities that could disrupt peace. He also urged residents to remain calm and go about their normal business.

Delta State has a reputation for being one of the safest states in the country. However, the recent violence has raised concerns about the security situation in the state. The government has promised to take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation returns to normal.

Investigation Continues Into Deadly Incident

Meanwhile, the people of Delta State are left to ponder what could have been done to prevent the violence. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful coexistence and respect for the law. As the investigation into the incident continues, the people of Delta State are hoping for justice to be served. The government has promised to ensure that everyone found responsible for the violence is brought to justice.

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But for now, the people are left to wonder what could have been done to prevent the violence and to ensure that something like this never happens again. The incident is a sober reminder of the fragility of peace and the importance of working together to maintain it. The state government has also promised to increase security in the state and to work with political parties to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The government believes that this can only be achieved by working together with all stakeholders. The people of Delta State are hopeful that the government will succeed in its efforts to improve security and to maintain peace in the state. They are also urging residents to remain calm and to go about their normal business.

Calls for Stronger Political Measures

The incident may have caused widespread concern in Delta State, but it has also sparked a lot of debate about the role of politics in the state. Some people are calling for stronger measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Others are urging the government to do more to promote peace and stability in the state.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is clear: the people of Delta State are determined to maintain peace and stability in their state.