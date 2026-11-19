Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori urges residents to support the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections, citing PTI and DSC flyovers as key development achievements.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has intensified his campaign efforts for the All Progressives Congress by showcasing major infrastructure developments and rallying local support ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at recent campaign events in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas, the governor emphasized how his administration's road projects have transformed daily commuting for residents.

Infrastructure Transformation and Travel Time Reduction

During his address at the Uvwie rally, Governor Oborevwori pointed to the completion of the Port Harcourt Road (PTI) and DSC flyovers as pivotal achievements that have drastically improved mobility within the state. He noted that the construction of these structures has significantly reduced travel time, allowing commuters to move more efficiently across the region. Highlighting the tangible impact of these investments, the governor recalled that traveling through the area towards Bayelsa took up to three hours three and a half years ago, whereas current conditions present a starkly different and faster reality.

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Oborevwori expressed personal satisfaction with the progress made on these routes, stating that traversing the newly improved pathways brings him joy. The reduction in commute times is viewed by his administration as a direct measure of effective governance, proving that deliberate investments in infrastructure can yield immediate benefits for the citizenry.

Political Defections and Party Solidarity

The campaign rallies also served as a platform for significant political realignments, including the formal defection of Owin Ikuku, the Nigeria Democratic Congress House of Assembly candidate for Warri South Constituency II, into the All Progressives Congress. Ikuku was joined in the defection by the party's vice chairman, signaling a shift in local political allegiances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

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State APC Chairman Solomon Arenyeka officiated the reception of these defectors and presented party flags to candidates for Warri South Constituencies I and II. Additionally, flags were distributed to House of Representatives candidate Ransom Onoyake and Uvwie State Constituency candidate Edafe Emakpor, reinforcing party unity and mobilization across multiple constituencies in the region.

Governance Philosophy and Call for Peaceful Elections

Accompanied by his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and other political leaders, the governor stressed the importance of peaceful conduct during the forthcoming elections. He explicitly stated that political differences must never escalate into violence, emphasizing his personal stance against aggression and his commitment to allowing citizens to exercise their democratic rights without fear.

Oborevwori urged eligible voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibilities, thanking residents for their continued support. He framed the election as a referendum on performance, asserting that governance should be measured by projects that directly improve the quality of life for the people rather than empty rhetoric.

Stakeholder Support and Economic Impact

Key stakeholders echoed the governor's optimism, with Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme describing Oborevwori as a performing leader whose work is reflected in the large turnout at the rallies. State APC Chairman Solomon Arenyeka and Director-General of the Delta APC Campaign Council, James Manager, commended the administration for visible impacts in road construction, bridge projects, market development, and youth empowerment.

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Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also addressed the crowds, urging residents to support President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori. Keyamo cautioned against misinformation and praised the unprecedented developments in Uvwie and other parts of Delta State, highlighting the rehabilitation of roads that had remained in deplorable condition for years.