Delta Governor and House Speaker Praise APC Chairman Solomon Arenyeka on 69th Birthday

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Speaker Emomotimi Dennis Guwor honored APC Delta State Chairman Solomon Arenyeka, lauding his decades of political service, leadership, and contributions to party unity and democratic development.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief Solomon Arenyeka , the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State , on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

The governor's office released a formal message on Thursday in Asaba through Chief Press Secretary Sir Festus Ahon, lauding Arenyeka as a veteran politician and respected leader whose contributions to party politics and the development of Delta State have been noteworthy. Governor Oborevwori highlighted the chairman's long‑standing record of purposeful leadership, political maturity and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals, both within the state and across the nation.

He stressed that Arenyeka's wealth of experience and dedication to inclusive politics have earned him admiration across party lines and have been instrumental in strengthening the APC's structure and influence in Delta State. The governor also praised the Itsekiri‑born political figure for his advocacy of peace, unity and progress, describing him as a dependable statesman whose public‑service record continues to make a meaningful impact on political development.

Echoing this sentiment, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, who also chairs the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, sent his own felicitations. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, Guwor called Arenyeka a political statesman whose decades of service have left an indelible mark on the political landscape of Delta State and beyond.

The speaker noted that even at 69, Arenyeka remains a reference point for leadership, mentorship and party‑building within Nigeria's democratic institutions. Representing the Warri South West constituency, Guwor described the APC chairman's journey as defined by resilience, consistency and an unwavering commitment to party ideology, stressing that Arenyeka's leadership has been crucial in shaping the APC's presence and direction in Delta State, especially during challenging periods.

Guwor praised Arenyeka's ability to keep the party structure alive and active, calling it a testament to his dedication. He urged that Delta State needs more leaders who place organizational integrity and loyalty above personal gain. The dual commendations from the governor and the speaker underscore the high regard in which Chief Solomon Arenyeka is held across the political spectrum, reflecting his role as a unifying figure and a cornerstone of party politics in the region.

Their statements collectively highlight the importance of seasoned leadership, inclusive governance and steadfast commitment to democratic processes in fostering stability and progress in Delta State





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Sheriff Oborevwori Solomon Arenyeka Delta State All Progressives Congress Emomotimi Dennis Guwor

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