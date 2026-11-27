Tonia Gbemre resigns from Governor Oborevwori's administration following deadly political violence in Delta State, raising concerns over INEC-identified election security risks across Nigeria.

Political tensions in Delta State escalated significantly following the resignation of Tonia Gbemre, a senior special assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, due to the government's handling of deadly political violence. This high-profile departure coincided with revelations from the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) identifying nine states plagued by election-related attacks since the opening of campaigns in August. The incident highlights deepening concerns regarding security lapses and the protection of voters during the current political cycle.

Gbemre Resignation Details And Accusations

Ms Gbemre, who served as a senior special assistant to Governor Oborevwori, officially resigned from her position on Thursday, citing the administration's failure to adequately protect citizens from political violence. In a statement shared on Facebook and reported by PREMIUM TIMES, she specifically condemned the killings in the Uduere community within the Ughelli North Local Government Area. She described the environment as one of persistent intimidation against opposition supporters, stating that she could no longer watch as citizens were killed for political reasons.

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Ms Gbemre urged Governor Oborevwori to take immediate action by cautioning local government chairpersons, political leaders, and community stakeholders against engaging in activities that restrict opposition campaigns. While the Governor had previously visited the affected community and directed security agencies to apprehend those responsible for the violence, his administration did not provide a specific response to Ms Gbemre's detailed allegations of administrative neglect. Her resignation underscores the personal and political risks associated with serving in a capacity that requires managing volatile security environments.

INEC Security Report And Nine Affected States

During the Strategic Election Security Conference in Abuja on Thursday, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan confirmed that political attacks have occurred in Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo, and Benue. He warned that such insecurity could significantly discourage voter participation, endanger electoral personnel, and undermine the general acceptance of election results. The commission's identification of these nine states serves as a formal acknowledgment of the widespread nature of political violence across multiple geopolitical zones.

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Mr Amupitan also raised concerns about a specific provision in the electoral guidelines that requires security personnel to act on the instructions of presiding officers or other INEC officials when arresting electoral offenders. He questioned the practicality of this directive given the current security landscape. Furthermore, INEC has not yet presented a comprehensive incident count or a breakdown of arrests and prosecutions across the states it identified, leaving many questions about the scale of the violence unaddressed.

National Security Pledge And Edo State Controversy

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu spoke at the same conference in Abuja, pledging that security agencies would remain neutral and provide impartial protection for political actors and voters before, during, and after the elections. His statement aimed to reassure the public and electoral stakeholders that the federal government is committed to maintaining order regardless of political affiliation. This pledge comes amidst ongoing debates about the effectiveness of security operations in preventing election-related violence.

In a separate development in neighboring Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo denied allegations linking him, the All Progressives Congress (APC), or its supporters to an attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Benin City on Wednesday. Speaking at an APC campaign rally, Governor Okpebholo suggested that the violence resulted from a confrontation among opposition supporters, an account that the police have not yet established. The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators, following interventions by the House of Representatives.

Makinde Campaign Denies Withdrawal Talks

Meanwhile, the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation dismissed reports on Thursday night that its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, was negotiating to withdraw from the 2027 race in favor of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The organization insisted that Mr. Makinde remains fully committed to pursuing the presidency on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) under his RESET Nigeria agenda. This denial addresses speculation spread by Nigerian Tribune and The Nation regarding a potential shift in political alliances for the upcoming election.

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Mr. Abubakar has also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its claims regarding housing delivery and job creation. This exchange highlights the competitive nature of the political landscape as various factions seek to position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections. The denial of withdrawal talks suggests that Governor Makinde intends to maintain his independent bid rather than consolidating with other opposition figures, potentially keeping the race open and multi-sided.