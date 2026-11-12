Delta Government to Prosecute Businesses Without CCTV Cameras

Delta State plans to enforce CCTV mandates for businesses. Omamuzo Erebe warns of prosecution for non-compliance. The initiative aims to improve security across public and private premises.

The Delta State Government in Nigeria has issued a stern directive to all business owners and public institutions, stating that failure to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on their premises will result in legal prosecution. This enforcement marks a significant shift from previous awareness campaigns to active legal action aimed at enhancing public safety and securing properties across the state.

Legal Enforcement of CCTV Mandate

Omamuzo Erebe, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Ministry of Justice, announced during the 2027 budget bilateral discussions in Asaba that the administration will soon begin prosecuting entities that ignore the relevant provisions of the law. Erebe emphasized that the legislation was not created merely for ceremonial purposes but is intended to be strictly obeyed to protect society.

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The Solicitor-General urged business operators and heads of public institutions to install these security systems immediately, asserting that the cost of implementation is not as prohibitive as some might believe. He clarified that ignorance of the law would not serve as an exemption from compliance, and the government is fully prepared to take action against any defaulters who fail to adhere to the security standards.

Security Benefits and Legal Framework

Erebe highlighted that the installation of CCTV cameras serves a critical function in improving overall security and protecting both lives and property within the state. The directive is rooted in Delta State's Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which Erebe described as one of the most modern legal frameworks available. The Ministry is currently reviewing existing laws to address any gaps and ensure they reflect current operational realities.

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The warning aligns with an earlier directive issued in September 2024 by the Delta State Government, which reminded owners of commercial premises and public places to comply with the installation requirements. According to government records, the law has been in operation since July 28, 2020, and applies to a wide range of facilities including shopping malls, eateries, cinemas, supermarkets, petrol stations, hotels, offices, worship centers, and schools.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

During the initial rollout of the directive in September 2024, the state government outlined severe consequences for those who fail to comply with the mandate. The penalties for non-compliance include a potential prison term of up to two years, a fine of 500,000 Naira, and the sealing of the affected premises until the required cameras are installed.

Erebe reiterated during the recent discussions that these penalties remain in effect and that the government is moving from public sensitization to strict enforcement. The emphasis is on ensuring that all entities covered by the law understand the seriousness of the requirement and the legal ramifications of ignoring it.

Ministry Performance and Recruitment

While discussing the enforcement of the security law, Erebe also reviewed the Ministry of Justice's performance in 2026, noting significant progress in defending cases involving the state and reducing unnecessary litigation. He attributed this improvement to better legal advice provided to various ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as regular training and motivation for government lawyers.

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To further strengthen capacity, the ministry has requested additional lawyers in the 2027 budget, citing a shortage of legal professionals comparable to that in the medical sector. Erebe disclosed the introduction of a reward system for lawyers who successfully handle cases, an initiative that has already encouraged improved performance among government legal staff.

Land Acquisition and Due Process

The Solicitor-General identified land acquisition as a critical area where government agencies must observe strict due process to prevent disputes. Erebe noted that relying solely on newspaper publications does not satisfy legal requirements; relevant parties must also be properly served to ensure compliance and avoid future legal challenges.

As part of these efforts, the ministry has trained officials from agencies including the Ministries of Lands and Surveys and Commerce to ensure their activities comply with legal requirements. These measures are designed to uphold the rule of law while facilitating the secure and efficient operation of public and private institutions across Delta State.