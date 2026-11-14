Delta Commissioner Charles Aniagwu denies APC crowd renting allegations, attributing large turnouts to genuine public support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu.

Deltan authorities have firmly rejected accusations that large gatherings at All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign events are composed of paid actors. Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, clarified that the substantial crowds witnessing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's political activities are organic representations of genuine public approval.

The Commissioner made these statements on Saturday during an appearance on TVC's 'Politics Tonight' program. He emphasized that the enthusiasm displayed by residents across the state reflects a deep appreciation for the performance of both Governor Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu. Aniagwu insisted that these supporters voluntarily attended events to identify with the current administration's achievements.

Also read Atiku Condemns Tinubu Over 638 October Killings and 64,000 Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

Development Projects Drive Public Enthusiasm

Delta State officials cite tangible infrastructure improvements as the primary driver of civic engagement. Mr. Aniagwu highlighted recent construction efforts in Warri South-West Local Government Area as evidence of the administration's commitment to grassroots development. He noted that several new projects have transformed the area, thereby improving the relationship between the government and its constituents.

The Commissioner described Governor Oborevwori's approach to governance as highly inclusive, noting visible development projects in all 25 local government areas. He argued that these initiatives have strengthened public confidence in the administration. Observers at these gatherings see excitement and applause that Aniagwu stated are inconsistent with characteristics of rented crowds.

Advertisement

Political Realignment Ahead of 2027 Elections

Political dynamics in Delta have shifted considerably since the 2023 general election, according to officials. The emergence of President Tinubu and his implementation of economic policies have created a new political reality. Tinubu previously ran for president in 2023 but did not have the opportunity to implement policies whose impact could be assessed at that time.

The current situation is different because the President is now in office, and his administration's decisions are producing measurable outcomes. Additionally, political realignment has seen Governor Oborevwori and several former PDP leaders join the APC. This alignment between the Federal Government and the Delta State Government is viewed as a significant development influencing the state's direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

Economic Reforms and Social Investment Plans

The Commissioner expressed confidence that the synergy between both administrations will strengthen the APC's electoral fortunes in the state. He attributed this to the fiscal discipline shown by the Oborevwori administration in implementing policies. The benefits of Federal reforms are being complemented by state-level development initiatives aimed at shared prosperity.

A key highlight of this fiscal discipline is Delta's third-month salary payment policy. This legislation is backed to guarantee sustainability beyond the current administration's tenure. It ensures public servants receive an additional payment on the same basis as their regular monthly salaries, going beyond basic wage provisions.

Advertisement

Addressing the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, Aniagwu pointed to the removal of the petroleum subsidy as a major improvement. He noted that petrol availability has increased compared to the scarcity experienced before the current administration. Previously, petrol was sold at exorbitant prices, sometimes reaching N2,000 per litre.

Delta State is also preparing to launch a new social investment programme approved by the State Executive Council. This initiative will provide support to 50,000 Deltans. The goal is to make funds available to residents and improve their economic circumstances, reinforcing the basis for continued support for Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.