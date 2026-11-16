Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has presented a N1.23tn 2027 Appropriation Bill to the Delta State House of Assembly, prioritising capital expenditure and rejecting loans while accepting grants.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has proposed a N1.23tn budget for the 2027 fiscal year, promising to execute projects within available resources without resorting to borrowing.

The governor said his administration would reject any loan facility from the Federal Government but accept grants to support development projects in the state. Oborevwori disclosed this on Monday, November 16, 2026, while presenting the 2027 Appropriation Bill, tagged Budget of Sustained Prosperity and Enhanced Growth, to the Delta State House of Assembly. The proposal comprises N806.8 billion for capital expenditure and N420 billion for recurrent expenditure.

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Governor Proposes Fiscal Discipline

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the recurrent expenditure is N430 billion, but the governor's breakdown puts recurrent at N420 billion. The capital expenditure represents about 65 per cent of the total budget, while recurrent takes about 35 per cent. The governor said the 2027 proposal was a reduction of more than N400bn from the N1.7tn 2026 budget, explaining that the decision was part of efforts to ensure fiscal discipline and spend within the state's financial capacity.

He also said the proposed budget represented a 28.5 per cent reduction from the N1.729 trillion approved for the 2026 fiscal year. He said, If you look at our 2026 budget, it is N1.7tn, and this 2027 budget is N1.2tn. You can see the difference because we are going to spend within what we have. If we want to borrow, we will just jack up our budget to N2tn because we are a big state.

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But we will try as much as possible to do things within our budget and what we are expecting. He stressed that any financial support from the Federal Government must come in the form of grants. I don't like borrowing, and we are turning down any money they are going to give to the state that is for borrowing. But if it is going to be grants, we will take it.

Rejecting Federal Government Borrowing

For borrowing, we will not take it, he said. Oborevwori also dismissed concerns that the 2027 general elections could affect the implementation of the budget, insisting that his administration would remain focused on delivering development projects. According to him, the 2027 budget is designed to sustain the state's development drive and improve the welfare of residents, irrespective of the political activities surrounding the election year.

When we talk about 2027, people talk about elections, but the election has nothing to do with the 2027 budget. The budget is for our people, he said. He added, In 2027, the election will not affect our budget performance. We will do more because we are injecting more into the system.

More things will happen because it is going to be MORE Plus in 2027. On the implementation of the 2026 budget, the governor attributed the pace of capital project execution partly to prolonged rainfall between July and August, saying the administration had achieved about 60 per cent performance. He expressed optimism that capital expenditure would improve before the end of the year, noting that the government was monitoring ongoing projects to ensure proper execution.

Because of the prolonged rain between July and August, we were able to do 60 per cent. We are sure that by the last quarter of the year, we will achieve more on capital projects, he said. The governor said the administration would continue to monitor contractors and follow up on projects to ensure that allocated funds translated into completed infrastructure.

Prioritising Infrastructure and Sectors

He said the budget will prioritise completing ongoing civil and industrial projects, launching new high-impact programmes, and consolidating development achievements from the past three years. He said infrastructure development, economic growth, and improved public service delivery remained central to his administration's priorities. He also said the two ministries of works would receive N320 billion for road infrastructure, while N50 billion and N74 billion were allocated to the health and education sectors, respectively.

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He noted that government would also prioritise electricity reforms, agriculture, youth empowerment and social intervention programmes to improve residents' living conditions. My administration remains committed to inclusive development, particularly addressing the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, irrespective of ethnicity, gender or social background. Infrastructure like roads, bridges and flyovers are also critical to my administration as they are drivers of economic development, community integration and improved access to markets, he said.

The governor added that functional road networks were essential for connecting rural communities to urban centres, facilitating transportation and expanding economic opportunities. Without roads, there are no transport routes. Roads connect people, communities and markets, he said. According to him, feedback from town hall meetings and community engagements has identified road infrastructure as a major priority among residents consistently.

He said that improved connectivity would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, reduce transportation difficulties and stimulate commercial activities across rural and urban communities. Mr Oborevwori emphasised that his administration would intensify efforts to complete ongoing infrastructure projects while commencing new ones in the 2027 fiscal year. On revenue generation, Mr Oborevwori identified statutory allocations, internally generated revenue, mineral resources, Value Added Tax, capital receipts and proceeds from approved asset sales as major sources of funding.

The proposed revenue sources for financing the 2027 budget include internally generated revenue, statutory allocations, mineral resources revenue and Value Added Tax. He added that the budget was anchored on realistic revenue expectations, prudent financial management, and effective implementation of priority projects. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to consolidating previous achievements, expanding economic opportunities and ensuring that development benefits reached communities across Delta.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Dennis Guwor, assured the governor that the assembly would give the proposed budget thorough, objective and timely consideration. Mr Guwor said the consideration would be guided by the approved 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, with emphasis on prudent resource allocation, accountability and projects that would positively impact residents. He commended the governor's performance in implementing the 2026 budget, particularly in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, social welfare and human capital development.

The speaker also praised the governor's commitment to workers' welfare, particularly his assent to the 13th Month Salary Law, describing it as a landmark initiative.