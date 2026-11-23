The Delta State Government has imposed a daily dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area after violence at an NDC campaign rally in Uduere left four people dead and four injured. Police have ordered a full investigation into the attack on the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Delta State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area after violence at a campaign rally of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Uduere community.

The curfew runs from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice. The violence allegedly left four people dead and four others critically injured. The attack targeted the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for Delta Central and a former deputy senate president. The curfew was announced in a statement issued on Monday by Kingsley Emu, secretary to the Delta State Government.

Also read Delta curfew imposed after four killed in attack on Omo-Agege campaign convoy

Emu said the government acted after reports of gunshots and attendant deaths in parts of the area. Emu said the curfew will run daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., effective Monday, until further notice, as the government moves to restore calm and bring the situation under control. He urged residents to comply strictly with the directive and cooperate with the relevant authorities.

Police Command Discloses Curfew Details

The Delta State Police Command also disclosed the curfew in a statement issued on Monday by its public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe. The police said investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

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The police statement read, Following the reported violence during a campaign rally of the NDC at Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, which allegedly resulted in loss of lives and injuries to several persons, the Delta State Government has imposed a curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until further notice. The command urged residents of Ughelli North to comply strictly with the curfew, restricting movement between 1800hrs and 0600hrs until further notice.

Injured and Victim Details Revealed

It also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel. Sunny Areh, media adviser to Omo-Agege, said four people were critically injured while the former deputy senate president escaped unhurt in the incident, which occurred on Monday during his campaign tour of the community. Areh alleged that armed men opened fire at close range at the entourage while Omo-Agege was addressing supporters who had gathered to receive him.

He said the dead included Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro. The injured, according to Areh, were Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho. The Omo-Agege campaign council called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and arrest all persons alleged to have participated in, financed or directed the attack.

Bright Edafe, police spokesperson in Delta State, said in a statement that Samuel Erale, commissioner of police in the state, had directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order. The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations, Edafe said.

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Police Commissioner Warns Against Violence

Erale extended condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He warned political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms. The commissioner stressed that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives. The police command said it would continue to maintain law and order in the affected area.

Residents of Ughelli North have been asked to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigations. The curfew remains in force until further notice.