PANDEF has asked the Inspector-General of Police and the DSS to investigate reported killings and attacks on National Democratic Congress supporters at a rally in Delta State and prosecute those responsible.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum ( PANDEF) has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate reported killings and attacks on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a political rally in Delta State.

PANDEF Demands Police DSS Investigation Into NDC Rally Violence

The forum urged the security agencies to identify and prosecute all those who masterminded, sponsored, instigated or directly participated in the violence. In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, condemned the violence at the rally organised by the NDC in parts of Ughelli, Delta State. The current article also reported that the violence occurred in Uduere, Delta State, during a rally organised by the NDC on Monday, November 23.

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Igali said media reports indicated that some persons lost their lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident. PANDEF expressed shock over the reports of the deaths and injuries. The PANDEF chairman, a former ambassador to Norway, Sweden and Denmark, urged the police, the DSS and other relevant security agencies to conduct a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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He said, Arising from the foregoing, we strongly urge the police, DSS, working in concert with other relevant agencies within the national security architecture, to undertake a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported violence at the Ughelli rally. He added, It is imperative that all those who masterminded, instigated, sponsored or directly participated in these acts be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

PANDEF described the reported violence as disturbing and unacceptable in a letter dated November 24, 2026, signed by Igali and addressed to the two security chiefs, condemning the reported violence at the rally organised by the NDC on Monday, November 23. The organisation insisted that political competition should not be allowed to degenerate into brutality, intimidation and loss of lives.

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Igali recalled that the organisation had warned only last week against political violence, intimidation and intolerance of opposition parties in the South-South region. He said the region had historically demonstrated commendable traditions of political sportsmanship, tolerance and civility in the conduct of elections. Igali expressed concern that the reported attack in Ughelli occurred barely days after the forum appealed to communities and political stakeholders in the region to remain vigilant against the emergence of political violence.

He said, There is absolutely no place in our democratic practice for such levels of violence, brutality and desperation for political power. The forum warned that any breakdown of law and order in the oil-producing region could have serious implications for Nigeria's economic and national security, given its strategic importance to the country's oil and gas revenues.

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PANDEF Calls For Government Support For Families Of Victims

PANDEF noted that the South-South occupies a strategic position in Nigeria's economic and national security architecture as the country's principal source of oil and gas revenues. It warned that any breakdown of peace and security in the region, particularly violence linked to political and electoral activities, could have far-reaching consequences for the safety of residents, national stability and the country's economic survival.

It also called on the Federal Government, relevant federal agencies and the Delta State Government to provide support to families of those reportedly killed and ensure that injured victims received adequate medical attention and other necessary support. Reiterating its position, PANDEF stressed that political participation must be guided by tolerance, respect for opposing views and peaceful engagement. The organisation maintained that there was no place for violence or the unlawful taking of human lives in a democratic society.