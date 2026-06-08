Dele Momodu Positions Himself for ADC Vice-Presidential Slot, Proposing a Joint Northern and Southern Ticket

Dele Momodu, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has announced his intention to run for the party's vice-presidential slot. He has released a campaign flyer featuring himself alongside the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as they prepare for the party's consultations to select a running mate. Momodu's proposal is to balance regional interests between the northern and southern blocs to maximize voter appeal across different geopolitical zones.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain and media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has positioned himself for the party’s vice-presidential slot , releasing a campaign flyer featuring himself alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar .

The development comes as Atiku commences consultations to select a running mate following his victory in the ADC presidential primary election. Insiders indicate that the selection process is focused on balancing regional interests between the northern and southern blocs to maximize voter appeal across different geopolitical zones. The running mate is expected to come from the South, with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi—whom Atiku defeated in the primary—among those mentioned under consideration.

In a message accompanying the flyer, titled ‘Time for National Reconciliation, Re-Orientation & Reconstruction’, Momodu described the upcoming presidential election as a major contest between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. While noting that a third force could emerge, he stated that it might lack the organization and momentum required to displace the two primary contenders. Momodu stated that the ADC needs to bridge traditional and modern approaches to governance by pairing established political figures with cosmopolitan technocrats.

He argued that a joint northern and southern ticket would help lower political and social tensions across the country. The 2027 Presidential election is expected to be a major fight between PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU and his biggest challenger, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR. It promises to be the battle of the Tians. A third force, hopefully, may show up, like it did in 2023, but not with enough fire power and tenacity to upstage, and obliterate, the two elder statesmen.

This is why it has become pertinent, and urgent, for our dear party ADC to change the traditional way of playing politics by becoming a link between the old and modern, conservative and cosmopolitan tendencies, veteran politicians and technocrats in government. There’s no better combination than this duo, assuring of a colorful blend. The North and the South will reunite in a game of ethnic & religious rivalries. The present combustive tensions, and absolute chaos, cannot be allowed to continue.

It will consume all of us. The time has come to retrace our steps and return to the days of robust ideas, ideologies and inspirational figures. Our founding fathers such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, The Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and others, tried their best, even if they were not perfect. Today, we’ve completely derailed from the legacies they bequeathed to us.

The politics of gansterism has become unbearably malignant in our nation. This is the type of strong bridge we need between the North and the South





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African Democratic Congress Dele Momodu Atiku Abubakar Vice-Presidential Slot Running Mate Regional Interests Northern And Southern Blocs Maximize Voter Appeal Political Figures Cosmopolitan Technocrats Strong Bridge Traditional And Modern Approaches To Governanc Gansterism National Reconciliation Re-Orientation & Reconstruction Presidential Election President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Tians Ethnic & Religious Rivalries Combustive Tensions Absolute Chaos Robust Ideas Ideologies And Inspirational Figures Founding Fathers Legacies They Bequeathed To Us Politics Of Gansterism

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