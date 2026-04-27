Delayed Military Funding Threatens Gains Against Insurgency – Reps Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, warns that delays in releasing approved funds to the military could reverse recent progress in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria, despite improved coordination and operational momentum. He calls for urgent action from government institutions and increased public support.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has issued a strong warning regarding the potential repercussions of delayed funding for the Nigeria n military.

He emphasized that these delays could significantly hinder the ongoing progress in the nation’s fight against insurgency, despite the positive momentum recently observed in security operations. Agbese addressed journalists in Abuja on Sunday, highlighting the improved coordination within the Armed Forces as a key factor behind recent successes.

However, he firmly stated that maintaining this positive trajectory is inextricably linked to the timely and consistent provision of financial resources. He underscored the immense pressure under which troops are currently operating across numerous operational theatres, asserting that consistent funding is not merely beneficial, but a decisive element in determining the ultimate outcome of these critical military engagements.

Agbese lauded the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, characterizing their approach as deliberate, strategic, and well-suited to address the evolving complexities of the security threats facing the nation. He observed that the intensification of offensives and the implementation of coordinated ground operations in recent months demonstrate a clear shift in operational strategy.

This shift, he noted, is coupled with enhanced synergy across various military formations, leading to a marked improvement in response capabilities. He articulated his belief that the current leadership possesses a deep understanding of the intricacies of modern warfare, fostering clearer communication, boosting troop morale, and strengthening the resolve to directly confront the existing threats. He specifically pointed to reports indicating successful operations in dismantling insurgent networks, disrupting their supply chains, and reclaiming territories previously held by insurgent groups.

However, he cautioned that these hard-won gains are not guaranteed and could be easily reversed without sustained logistical support and financial backing. The lawmaker stressed that simply allocating funds in the budget is insufficient; the speed and regularity of fund releases are paramount. He explained that delays in disbursement can severely impede operational effectiveness, weaken logistical networks, and inadvertently create opportunities for criminal elements to exploit vulnerabilities.

Agbese passionately appealed to government institutions responsible for managing and disbursing defence funds to prioritize this process with the utmost urgency, emphasizing that adequate military financing is fundamentally crucial to national stability and security. He further extended a plea to the Nigerian citizenry, urging them to actively support ongoing military operations by fostering cooperation with security agencies and proactively sharing any intelligence or information that could prove useful.

He emphasized that public involvement is not merely helpful, but absolutely critical for achieving long-term success in the fight against insurgency. He acknowledged the daily sacrifices made by the troops to ensure the safety and security of the nation, stating that supporting them requires more than just words of encouragement – it demands active cooperation and unwavering trust.

Agbese concluded by expressing his confidence that with improved funding, robust institutional support, and continued strong leadership, Nigeria can consolidate its recent gains and move closer to restoring lasting stability and peace. He firmly believes that a turning point in the fight against insurgency is achievable with the right support and a unified national effort





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