Defunct CPC Chairmen Disown Members' Visit to Atiku Abubakar, Reaffirm Loyalty to APC

The Forum of State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has disowned a recent visit by some members to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. They also reiterated their commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, citing pressures and neglect as key factors influencing internal divisions.

September 20, 2025 5:04 pm

The forum, comprised of former state chairmen who played a crucial role in the formation and initial success of the CPC, now finds itself grappling with divergent paths as some members seek alternative political affiliations. The core of the issue revolves around perceived neglect and lack of adequate recognition within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to dissatisfaction and a sense of alienation among the former CPC members. This statement underscores the complexities of post-merger politics and the challenges of maintaining unity within a coalition of diverse political interests, especially after the death of the founder of CPC, Muhammadu Buhari.\The forum explicitly stated that while some members have declared their support for Abubakar, a significant majority, specifically 20 out of the 37 remaining members, remain steadfastly committed to the APC and President Bola Tinubu. The statement sheds light on the intense pressures faced by the forum members, including financial incentives offered by opposition leaders. It reveals that nine members succumbed to these pressures a few months prior, and seven others followed suit recently, indicating a growing influence of external forces attempting to sway the former CPC leadership. This has created a deep divide within the group, leaving a significant portion struggling to maintain their loyalty to the APC. The forum's statement explicitly acknowledges the continued neglect of the CPC bloc, particularly the former state chairmen, who feel increasingly marginalized within the APC. They emphasize their historical significance and contribution to the party's national relevance, highlighting their crucial role in garnering the 12.5 million votes that were instrumental in the success of the CPC. The statement ends with a plea for greater patronage, emphasizing their continued loyalty and requesting the support of the current administration, thus portraying a clear picture of their situation and highlighting a call to action for better treatment. \The statement, signed by key members including Kasim Mabo, the national chairman, and several regional coordinators, aims to reaffirm the commitment of a majority of the former CPC state chairmen to the APC. The former CPC was one of the foundational parties which merged with Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2013 to create the All Progressives Congress (APC). This merger was seen as a significant moment in Nigerian political history, bringing together diverse political interests to challenge the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The recent developments highlight the fragility of political alliances and the challenges of managing internal conflicts within a coalition of varied interests. The forum’s statement also refers to the importance of their role as the direct link to the grassroots structures that gave the CPC its national relevance, reiterating their value to the APC and expressing their hope for better treatment and patronage. Earlier in the month, a separate group, including prominent figures like the speaker of the House of Representatives, visited President Tinubu, pledging support for his re-election campaign in 2027. This highlights the strategic political maneuvering within the party, adding another dimension to the internal conflicts. Moreover, previous instances of the leaders distancing themselves from figures like Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, and Abubakar Malami, the former attorney-general, further underscore the depth of these internal dynamics and demonstrate how political alliances are shifting





