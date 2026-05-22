Defendant Narrates How Torture Cost Him His Eyes in Homicide Trial

Idris Mohammed, a defendant in a homicide trial, alleged that he lost both eyes following torture by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Niger State Police Command. He also denied involvement in the crime and insisted that his confessions were allegedly obtained under torture.

A Minna High Court was moved to tears on Friday, after a defendant in a long-running homicide trial narrated how he allegedly lost both eyes following torture by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Niger State Police Command .

The defendant, Idris Mohammed, told Justice Mikhail Abdullahi of High Court II, Minna, during cross-examination by his counsel, Olusegun Ogunbanwo (Esq. ), that he was already serving a jail term at the Minna Correctional Facility when he was allegedly taken by plainclothes SCID operatives to the police headquarters for interrogation. Mohammed said he was handcuffed, his legs chained together, and suspended before being beaten in an attempt to force a confession to an offence he insisted he knew nothing about.

As a result of the torture, he lost his two eyes. Mohammed is standing trial alongside three others over allegations of culpable homicide punishable by death. They were arraigned in August 2015 by the Office of the Attorney General of Niger State over the alleged killing of an unknown person whose body was reportedly found in the Lapai/Gbari area along Talba’s farm in Minna.

The defendants denied involvement in the crime, insisting they neither committed the offence nor knew the alleged victim, and said their confessions were allegedly obtained under torture





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Homicide Trial Idris Mohammed Torture Loss Of Eyes State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Niger State Police Command Minna High Court Sabon-Titi Tunga Minna Shariah Court FCDA Lease Agreement Abuja Estate

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