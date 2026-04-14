Defence Minister Warns Against Support for Terrorists, Announces Crackdown

The Minister of Defence has warned against any form of support or trade with terrorist groups, stating that those involved will be treated as insurgents. This follows a military operation in Gubio LGA that resulted in civilian casualties, sparking condemnation from Amnesty International.

April 14, 2026, 8:33 am. Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, delivered a stern warning during a security council meeting held in Kaduna state, making it clear that any individual providing support or engaging in trade with bandits or terrorist organizations will now be considered an insurgent and treated accordingly. This warning comes in direct response to the recent bombing incident that resulted in the reported deaths of over 100 civilians, with many more sustaining injuries. The Minister's statement underscored the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens, emphasizing that those who choose to aid and abet these criminal elements will face the full force of the law. This declaration signifies a significant escalation in the government's approach to dealing with the complex security challenges facing the nation and the communities affected by them. It also highlights the severity with which the authorities view any form of collaboration with those who are actively destabilizing the region and threatening the lives of its inhabitants.

The military's operation in the Jilli area of Gubio LGA, which resulted in the civilian casualties, was described as a precision strike targeting a suspected terrorist enclave, logistics hub, and their collaborators. According to military reports, the targeted location had been identified as a crucial movement corridor and convergence point for fighters associated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their allies. The military clarified that the operation was part of a broader military strategy aimed at neutralizing Boko Haram insurgents operating in the region. The operation was intended to disrupt the insurgents' activities, dismantle their support networks, and degrade their operational capabilities. However, the exact scale and nature of the infrastructure targeted remains under scrutiny. The military maintains that the operation was conducted with the utmost care to minimize civilian casualties, but acknowledges the tragic loss of life and is currently investigating the incident. It also provided further insights into their operational strategy and the intelligence gathering methodologies employed. The defense forces have vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

In response to the military's actions, Amnesty International has strongly condemned the operation, alleging that approximately 100 non-combatants were killed during the bombing. This condemnation raises serious concerns about the potential for civilian casualties in the ongoing fight against terrorism and underscores the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. Amnesty International has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, urging the government to hold those responsible accountable for any violations of human rights. The organization emphasized the need for all parties involved in the conflict to respect the principle of distinction, which requires them to differentiate between combatants and civilians, and to avoid attacks that could harm civilians. This demand from a reputable human rights organization emphasizes the need for caution, particularly in the conduct of military operations, so as to protect the lives and well-being of innocent citizens. The incident has intensified the debate about the effectiveness and impact of military interventions and the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes both security and human rights. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of the damage and to ensure justice for the victims and their families





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Terrorism Military Operations Civilian Casualties Boko Haram ISWAP Counter-Terrorism

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