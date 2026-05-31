Defence Minister Reassures Citizens on Security Efforts Amid Ongoing Challenges

At the 2026 Southern Kaduna Festival, Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, provided an update on national security, focusing on efforts to rescue kidnapped individuals and foster community cooperation. He highlighted security as essential for development and urged collective action, peace, and youth empowerment to build a stable future.

Nigerian Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa , delivered a speech at the 2026 Southern Kaduna Festival where he addressed ongoing security concerns, particularly kidnappings in Southern Kaduna and other regions.

He assured citizens that security agencies are dedicated to securing the release of abductees and protecting lives and property nationwide. The minister emphasized that collaboration among citizens, communities, and security forces is essential to overcoming insecurity, stating that unity and divine support would help prevail over evil. He framed security as the foundation for economic growth, investment, education, healthcare, and national development, reaffirming the military's commitment to defending territorial integrity and addressing threats across the country.

While acknowledging persistent challenges, he highlighted sustained efforts to restore peace and stability. Musa urged communities to adopt peace, dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect, noting that sustainable development depends on a peaceful environment. He called on youth to focus on education, skills, and productive ventures, avoiding violence, criminality, extremism, and substance abuse. He also appealed to governments, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and private organizations to create opportunities for youth development.

The minister commended various community groups for their contributions to peacebuilding and social cohesion, describing the Southern Kaduna Festival as a vital platform for cultural preservation, community engagement, and social integration. Fergus Bobai, Chairman of the festival's Central Planning Committee and a retired rear admiral, spoke about the event's role in promoting unity and showcasing Southern Kaduna's rich cultural heritage, underscoring that its success exemplifies what communities can achieve when united behind a common purpose despite challenges





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