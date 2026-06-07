Defence Minister Musa: Education is Nigeria's Best Weapon Against Radicalisation and False Narratives

At the commissioning of the Kaduna Christian Academy built by the DSS, Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), stated that education in safe classrooms is the most effective counter-weapon against the asymmetric war being waged through radicalisation and false narratives. He described the school as a symbol of interfaith harmony and a critical military asset without rifles, stressing that an educated population is less susceptible to terrorist propaganda and provides better local intelligence. The minister praised the DSS for demonstrating that security has no religion and development favours no ethnicity. Rev. Joseph John Hayab of the NCA added that education unites communities and is a shared responsibility essential for peace and national transformation.

Nigeria is currently facing an asymmetric conflict where adversaries rely heavily on radicalisation and the spread of false narratives to destabilise the nation. According to the Minister of Defence, Gen.

Christopher Gwabin Musa (retired), the most effective countermeasure is not military force but education delivered in a safe environment. Speaking at the commissioning of the Kaduna Christian Academy, a school built by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna, the minister underscored that truth taught in classrooms serves as a powerful weapon against ideologies of hate and division.

He described the academy, though serving the Christian community, as a symbol of interfaith harmony and a critical asset in the broader security architecture without a single rifle. The minister elaborated that an educated and enlightened population is the best defence against those he called 'merchants of chaos,' noting that many Nigerian communities face threats such as banditry and violent extremism, often fuelled by unemployment and lack of opportunity.

He stressed that a literate society not only reduces susceptibility to terrorist propaganda and separatist agendas but also produces valuable local intelligence for security agencies.

'A child in a classroom today is a young adult who will reject the kidnapper's ransom note tomorrow,' he said, highlighting education as a long-term investment in national security. The minister praised the DSS for building the academy for the Ungwan Bulus community, proving that internal security is about earning public confidence, not just surveillance and arrests. He urged that the DSS be viewed also as a builder of the future. Earlier, Rev.

Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of the Northern Christian Association (NCA), described the academy as a cradle of learning dedicated to nurturing intelligent minds, disciplined character, and moral integrity. He emphasised that education is a bridge that unites across religious and ethnic lines and that building a better society requires collective responsibility. According to Rev. Hayab, education is one of the most enduring investments for peace, progress and national transformation, and called for broader support to expand such initiatives.

The event highlighted how educational infrastructure can serve both communal development and national security objectives in Nigeria's fight against asymmetric threats





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Nigeria Defence Minister Christopher Musa Education Asymmetric War Radicalisation False Narratives DSS Kaduna Christian Academy Interfaith Harmony Security Banditry Violent Extremism Northern Christian Association NCA Joseph Hayab National Transformation Peace Intelligence

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