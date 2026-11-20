Nigeria Defence Headquarters rejects claims that military camouflage found with bandits originated from the armed forces, citing no reported thefts.

The Defence Headquarters has firmly denied allegations that it supplied the military camouflage uniforms recovered from suspected bandits in a viral social media video. This official denial addresses growing public concern over the presence of standard Nigerian armed forces gear in the possession of criminal elements, an incident that has sparked debate regarding security protocol breaches and the integrity of military supply chains.

Official Rejection of Uniform Origin Claims

Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, serving as the Director of Defence Media Operations, publicly ruled out the possibility that the clothing seen in the footage was provided by the Nigerian military. He explicitly stated that the Defence Headquarters had not authorized the distribution of these items to any non-state actors or external groups involved in illicit activities. The assertion aims to protect the institutional reputation of the armed forces against accusations of complicity or negligence in the distribution of state-owned security equipment.

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Clarification on Security Vehicle Incidents

Onoja further dismissed the theory that the camouflage was sourced from military supply vehicles attacked and looted by bandit groups during recent raids. He clarified that no such incident involving the theft of uniform stockpiles from military transport had been reported to the Defence Headquarters at the time of his statement. This clarification serves to isolate the incident as an isolated criminal possession issue rather than a systemic failure of defensive logistics or a result of recent combat engagements against insurgent groups.

Details of the Viral Footage Evidence

The circulating video on social media platforms displayed two specific types of camouflage uniforms: woodland and desert patterns. These garments were shown spread out on the ground and packed inside sacks, indicating a significant stockpile held by the suspected bandits in the video. The visual evidence presented to the public included clear markings and designs consistent with the standard-issue gear used by the Nigerian armed forces, which directly triggered the need for an official response from security leadership.

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Government Stance on Unauthorized Wearers

This incident highlights longstanding concerns regarding the proliferation and unauthorized use of military attire by civilians and criminal syndicates within Nigeria. The Federal Government has maintained a strict policy against such unauthorized possession, viewing it as a tactic used by criminals to disguise themselves as legitimate security operatives. This approach allows criminals to blend in with authorized personnel, thereby facilitating the commission of crimes while evading immediate identification by law enforcement agencies.

Regulatory Framework and Future Steps

In February 2024, the Federal Government reaffirmed its restriction on the use of military camouflage by unauthorized personnel to combat these specific threats. Bello Matawalle, who served as the Minister of State for Defence at that time, emphasized that these restrictions were necessary to enable security agencies to effectively distinguish authorized personnel from criminals. The continued enforcement of these regulations aims to preserve public trust and ensure that security operations can be conducted without interference from impersonators.