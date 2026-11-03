Abiodun says $7bn deep sea port and $10bn OgunLNG draw fresh investors to Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun says the planned $7 billion Gateway Deep Sea Port and $10 billion OgunLNG project are attracting new local and international investors to Ogun State. He spoke in Ijebu-Ode at a town hall on the 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the 2027 budget.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has said the planned 7 billion dollar Gateway Deep Sea Port and the proposed 10 billion dollar Ogun Liquefied Natural Gas project are attracting fresh waves of investors to Ogun State.

He said the projects are positioning the state for a new phase of industrial expansion and economic growth. The governor spoke in Ijebu-Ode during the town hall meeting on the 2027 to 2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the 2027 budget. The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Budget and Planning.

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Gateway Deep Sea Port Investment

Abiodun said the strategic investments, alongside the proposed Ogun Blue Marine and Special Economic Zone and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway being constructed by the Federal Government, were opening up unprecedented economic opportunities. He said they were also generating growing interest among local and international investors. He described the planned Deep Sea Port as a defining legacy project of his administration.

He noted that the agreements recently signed in Paris with DP World would attract approximately 7 billion dollars in private-sector investment into Ogun State. According to him, the agreements cover the development of the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the Ogun Blue Marine and Special Economic Zone. He said both are expected to transform the state maritime, logistics, manufacturing and industrial landscape.

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Abiodun said, In September, I had the privilege of travelling to Paris to sign a landmark agreement that will be the biggest legacy of my administration, and that agreement is for the construction of the Ogun Deep Sea Port. That day, we signed two agreements: one for the Deep Sea Port and the other for the Ogun Blue Marine and Special Processing Zone.

These combined agreements translate to an investment of about 7 billion dollars of private capital, with no government investment. The governor added that the proposed 10 billion dollar OgunLNG project, being developed with the involvement of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, would further strengthen the state investment prospects. He said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would enhance connectivity and open up new economic corridors. He said the convergence of these major projects had significantly increased investors interest in Ogun State.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

He added that the state was witnessing growing pressure from prospective investors seeking to establish businesses and take advantage of the emerging opportunities. Abiodun noted that his administration investment in infrastructure, human capital development and the provision of an enabling business environment since 2019 had laid the foundation for the state growing economic profile. Reviewing his administration achievements, the governor disclosed that over 1,700 kilometres of roads had been constructed or rehabilitated across the state.

He said substantial interventions were also undertaken in healthcare, education, agriculture, electricity and security. He listed the Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, the rehabilitation of more than 1,600 public schools, the recruitment of over 6,000 teachers and support for thousands of farmers among the major interventions undertaken by his administration. On electricity, Abiodun disclosed that power plants had been installed in Abeokuta, while similar facilities would be established in Ijebu-Ode and Remo.

He said this would improve electricity supply, stimulate commercial activities and support industrial development across the state. He specifically highlighted the administration interventions in Ijebu Division, including the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in Oru, Awa, Ilaporu, Ago-Iwoye, Eruwon and Atan, among other communities. He said the government had constructed 26 roads in Ijebu-Ode, reflecting its commitment to improving connectivity and opening up communities to economic opportunities.

The governor described the town hall meeting as particularly significant, being the last of such budget consultations to be held by his administration. He called it an opportunity for residents to make meaningful contributions to the priorities and direction of the 2027 fiscal plan. He said the budget would be anchored on the state 2027 to 2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

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2027 Budget Priorities

He said emphasis would be on realistic spending, the completion of ongoing projects, the delivery of essential services and investments that would generate sustainable economic growth. Abiodun said, My responsibility is to present a realistic and transparent budget that will complete all ongoing projects and provide essential services.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Ogun State for their cooperation and support over the past seven years, assuring them that his administration would remain focused on delivering its commitments until the end of its tenure. The governor further stressed the importance of sustaining government policies and programmes beyond his administration. He noted that development should be a continuous process rather than one tied to a particular government.

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders, religious organisations, professional bodies and other stakeholders to actively participate in the budget preparation process. He asked them to identify the specific developmental needs of their communities and offer practical recommendations. Abiodun assured participants that submissions made at the meeting would be carefully considered in the preparation of the 2027 budget.

He explained that proposals that could not be accommodated in the 2027 fiscal document would be documented as an annexure and transmitted to the incoming administration to ensure that legitimate community needs and development priorities were not lost in the transition. He reiterated his administration commitment to inclusive governance, equitable development and the creation of economic opportunities that would improve the living conditions of residents across the state.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, said the government development agenda was centred on infrastructure provision, improved access to essential services and the creation of an enabling environment.