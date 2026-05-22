Deep Blue Project Expansion: Plans to Strengthen Maritime Security

The Deep Blue Project aims to enhance maritime security in critical coastal areas, transform Nigeria's maritime security framework, and foster economic growth by promoting trade and investment. The expansion plans include the deployment of integrated air, land, and sea assets, as well as advanced surveillance technology and rapid response systems.

The Federal Government has announced plans to expand the Deep Blue Project , a national initiative aiming to strengthen maritime security and prevent piracy in Nigerian waters.

The expansion will cover strategic coastal locations such as the Bakassi axis, Igbokoda, and other vulnerable maritime corridors through the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure. The project, initiated in 2021, has proven successful in reducing piracy incidents and crew kidnappings in the Gulf of Guinea by 70% and 90%, respectively, thanks to its deployment of advanced surveillance technology and rapid response systems.

The minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of Advanced Combat Personnel and Capability Presentation of the Deep Blue Project Task Group





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Federal Government Deep Blue Project Maritime Security Piracy Bakassi Axis Igbokoda Vulnerable Maritime Corridors Deep Blue Project Task Group Advancements International Cooperation NIMASA Federal Ministry Of Marine And Blue Economy

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