Decoupling Sovereignty Index (DSI): A Quantitative Tool for Measuring State Failure

The Decoupling Sovereignty Index (DSI) is a novel approach to measuring state failure, which goes beyond traditional measures of fragility and institutional performance. It identifies three vectors of state failure: the Insecurity Triad (Money, Land, and Mind). The DSI measures decoupling depth across these vectors, providing a diagnostic signature of how state failure is structured in a given context. By providing a comprehensive understanding of state failure, the DSI aims to inform targeted interventions and strategies for addressing state failure in the Global South.

The Decoupling Sovereignty Index (DSI) is a quantitative tool designed to measure the distance between a state's claimed authority in law and the actual authority it exercises in reality.

It is part of the Trinity of State Decay framework, which identifies three vectors of state failure: the Insecurity Triad (Money, Land, and Mind). The DSI measures decoupling depth across these three vectors, providing a diagnostic signature of how state failure is structured in a given context. The vectors are scored on a scale of 0 to 10, and the three scores are aggregated into a composite score.

The DSI also includes a Convergence Indicator, which measures the degree of mutual reinforcement among the three vectors. By providing a comprehensive understanding of state failure, the DSI aims to inform targeted interventions and strategies for addressing state failure in the Global South





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Development State Failure Decoupling Sovereignty Index (DSI) Trinity Of State Decay Insecurity Triad State Failure Composite Score Convergence Indicator

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