Chidiebere Okoronkwo and Chikezie Onwuchekwa lead opposing protests in Abia over Deputy Speaker Kalu's legal issues and development projects.

Chidiebere Daniel Okoronkwo, representing the Indigenous People of Bende South Federal Constituency, has organized protests in Abia State following the reported release on bail of Mr. Okorie from the Abuza Correctional Centre. Okorie was detained for over two weeks before securing his release on Monday, November 16, 2026, sparking a wave of political reaction within the state's leadership circles.

Protesters Demand Governor Otti Intervention

Mr. Chidiebere Daniel Okoronkwo led a demonstration at the Abia State Government House in Umuahia under the auspices of the Indigenous People of Bende South Federal Constituency, known as Ikwu-Isii. The group presented a formal letter to Governor Alex Otti, addressing him as the state's Chief Security Officer, to request immediate intervention in what they describe as a pattern of harassment against their community members.

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The correspondence, titled SOS Call for the Prevention of Impending Danger if the Constant Arrest and Intimidation of Bende Indigenes Continue, outlined serious grievances regarding the treatment of their peers. The protesters argued that the recent legal actions taken against Mr. Okorie were not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to silence voices within the constituency.

Controversy Surrounds Cassava Processing Project

A central point of contention raised by the Ikwu-Isii group involves a N348 million hybrid cassava processing project. According to the protesters, this specific project was officially earmarked for the Umuhu Ezechi Ward but has reportedly vanished without any trace or visible implementation in the local area.

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The group alleged that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, whose actions they are criticizing, is behind the legal troubles facing their leader. They cited Mr. Okorie's reporting on the missing funds and the non-execution of the rice project as the primary triggers for the subsequent legal battles and court cases that have plagued their community members.

Support Group Defends Deputy Speaker Kalu

Contrasting the protests in Umuahia, a separate faction from Umuhu Ezechi staged its own demonstration on Saturday to support the Deputy Speaker, identified as Kalu in the source material. Led by the President-General of the community, Mr. Chikezie Onwuchekwa, this group described the Deputy Speaker as a peace-loving leader who has consistently contributed to the development of the clan.

The supporters directly disputed the claims made by the opposing protesters, asserting that the rice project had indeed been executed. To substantiate their position, they took journalists to the project site to inspect the physical evidence, challenging the narrative that no development had taken place in their ward.

Hon. Owa Kingsley, an APC chieftain and community member, publicly accused the critics of attempting to damage the reputation of the Deputy Speaker. He characterized the Deputy Speaker as a major benefactor of the community, suggesting that the negative publicity was politically motivated rather than based on genuine developmental failures.

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Political Figures Call for Cessation of Online Attacks

Hon. Dr. Paul Chikezie Mbah, a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly, added another layer to the political discourse by addressing the media strategy employed by the critics. He acknowledged that Mr. Okorie had published online reports targeting the Deputy Speaker, despite previous appeals from community leaders to cease such publications.

Dr. Mbah noted that the community had already approached the Deputy Speaker to intervene in the matter, which was already before the court. The dispute highlights the deep divisions within the political landscape of Bende South, where allegations of corruption and neglect clash with defenses of loyalty and development.