The death toll from last Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State has risen to 32, with police condemning the overloading of a boat that carried more than 500 passengers despite a capacity of 200.

The death toll from last Friday's boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has risen to 32, with police warning boat operators and passengers against violating marine transportation safety regulations.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Regina Udoette, disclosed the new figure on Monday during a visit to the Ayama-Ijaw waterside. Udoette, accompanied by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Saka Ajao Adewale, assessed the ongoing search and rescue operation. She interacted with marine transport workers and Red Cross personnel involved in the search for missing passengers.

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Death Toll From Boat Accident Rises

Reports from the rescue team indicated that more bodies had been recovered, raising the death toll from the previously reported 26 to 32. Governor Douye Diri had earlier disclosed that the death toll rose to 29, with over 50 survivors receiving treatment in hospitals. The governor explained that the final casualty figure had yet to be established as efforts were still ongoing to recover the affected vessel.

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He described the incident as avoidable, alleging that the boat was not fit for river travel and had operated from an unauthorised loading point. The AIG condemned the reported overloading of the boat, which was said to have carried more than 500 passengers despite having a capacity of 200.

She said the maritime personnel told them about the refusal of passengers to obey safety rules and how the boat captain loaded over 500 persons into a boat with a capacity for 200 passengers. She described it as a suicide mission and a disaster waiting to happen. Udoette said the tragedy could have been avoided if the boat operator and passengers had complied with established safety regulations, particularly those requiring the use of life jackets and prohibiting overloading.

Police Condemn Overloading And Safety Violations

She stated that some of these deaths are avoidable deaths because many of the passengers refused to obey safety rules. She added that the Bible says obedience is better than sacrifice, yet people refused to obey rules on life jackets and overloading. She urged the Bayelsa State Ministry of Transport and relevant marine transport unions to strengthen enforcement of passenger limits and compulsory life-jacket use.

The police chief also called for the arrest and prosecution of marine transport workers who violate safety regulations, saying such action would serve as a deterrent to others. She said the delegation visited the area on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police to sympathise with the bereaved families and obtain first-hand information from marine operators and rescue personnel. She registered condolences and wished the injured a quick recovery.

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She urged residents who rely on waterways for transportation to take safety precautions seriously and insist on basic protective measures before boarding boats. Udoette urged people to listen to the rules and use common sense, reiterating that the disaster was avoidable. The accident occurred last Friday along the Oweikorogha-Otuan waterway in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area when a passenger boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized.

Officials Call For Arrests Of Unsafe Operators

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the boat was travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie for a burial ceremony on Friday when it capsized at about 11 a.m. The boat developed a mechanical fault while navigating the waterways, according to a preliminary police report. A survivor had also alleged that the wooden passenger boat, popularly known as a love boat, was overloaded with passengers and their belongings.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incident as tragic and directing relevant federal disaster response agencies to support rescue and recovery efforts. Governor Diri thanked President Tinubu for the concern shown by the Presidency since the incident occurred, particularly the Vice President's visit to the state.

He used the occasion to appeal for Federal Government support for the construction of more roads across Bayelsa, noting that improved road access would reduce the dependence of some communities on water transportation. He said the state government had taken responsibility for the medical bills and feeding of the survivors. The accident occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, when a boat conveying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized near Oweikorogha Community in the Ukubie area of Southern Ijaw.