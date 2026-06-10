Deadly Bandit Attack in Kogi State Claims Life of Vice Principal, Students Abducted Amid Worsening Insecurity

A deadly bandit attack in the Iluke Bunu community in Kogi State has resulted in the brutal killing of the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke. In a separate incident, students from three neighbouring communities were allegedly abducted amid the worsening insecurity in the region. The community association has called on security agencies and relevant authorities to urgently restore peace and ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

Tension and sorrow have gripped the Iluke Bunu community in Kogi State following a deadly bandit attack that reportedly claimed the life of the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Mr. Gani Anifowose, was brutally killed on Wednesday morning during an attack carried out by armed bandits. Residents said the community is currently facing heightened security concerns, with fear and panic spreading across the area. In another disturbing development, reports indicate that students from three neighbouring communities, who were scheduled to sit for the English Language WAEC examination on the same day, were allegedly abducted amid the worsening insecurity in the region.

The incidents have raised fresh concerns over the safety of students, teachers, and residents in vulnerable communities across Kogi State. A representative of the community association called on security agencies and relevant authorities to urgently intensify efforts to restore peace, secure the affected communities, and ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

"An hour is gone and no sign of rescue efforts from the security agencies despite placing several calls for help. We urge citizens to remain calm and continue praying for divine intervention, protection, and lasting peace in our communities.





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Bandit Attack Iluke Bunu Community Kogi State Vice Principal English Language WAEC Examination Abduction Security Concerns Community Association Security Agencies Relevant Authorities Worsening Insecurity Praying For Divine Intervention Lasting Peace

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