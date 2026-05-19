Deadly Bandit Attack in Katsina State Leaves at Least 10 People Dead

A deadly bandit attack in Katsina State, Nigeria, has left at least 10 people dead and displaced families from their homes. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, targeted a grain market in Guga village, Bakori Local Government Area, and resulted in the burning of houses and theft of livestock.

Fresh fears have gripped rural communities in Katsina State following a deadly bandit attack on Guga village, Bakori Local Government Area , where at least 10 people were reportedly killed at a grain market .

The attack occurred on Sunday in broad daylight when armed men stormed the market and opened fire on traders, farmers, and other residents, leaving the affected communities in mourning. According to reports, the attackers burned several houses and rustled livestock, including cows, goats, and sheep belonging to villagers. The incident heightens anxiety among residents already living under persistent fear of attacks, as neither the Katsina State Government nor the police had issued an official statement





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Katsina State Bandit Attack Grain Market Bakori Local Government Area Reported Deaths House Burning Livestock Theft

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