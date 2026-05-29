Deadly Arson Suspected in Kenyan Girls' School Fire That Killed 16 Children

A fire at a Kenyan girls' school resulted in 16 fatalities and injured 79 others, with police arresting eight students as suspects in the suspected arson attack.

Kenyan police detectives and forensic experts examined the scene of a deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, north of Nairobi, on May 28, 2026.

The blaze erupted in the early hours of Thursday, claiming the lives of 16 children and hospitalizing 79 others. The two-storey building's upper floor, which contained 12 cubicles housing 135 bunk beds, sustained severe damage. According to police, preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack.

Investigators conducted intensive interviews with students and teaching staff, reviewed CCTV footage, and gathered forensic evidence to determine the cause, though it remains unknown. Distraught parents gathered at the school upon hearing the news, with some still uncertain about their children's fate by evening. The incident is part of a troubling pattern of school fires in Kenya, where boarding schools are common due to a colonial legacy.

Children have previously been accused of deliberately starting such fires; one report noted 63 arson cases at schools in 2018 alone. A 2024 dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri county killed 21 boys, leading to government promises of nationwide school safety audits and prosecutions, though it is unclear if those measures were fully implemented. On Thursday, the education minister stated that the ministry had closed around 350 schools since 2024 for failing to comply with safety standards





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Kenya School Fire Utumishi Girls Academy Arson Attack Student Deaths Boarding School Safety

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Fire at Kenyan girls' school kills 16; police arrest eight students over suspected arsonA fire at the Utumishi Girls Academy in Kenya's Nakuru County killed 16 children and hospitalized 79 others. Police have arrested eight students as persons of interest in the suspected arson attack. The fire occurred in the early hours of Thursday, severely damaging the upper floor of the two-storey building that housed 135 bunk beds. Investigators conducted intensive interviews and reviewed CCTV footage to determine the cause. Parents gathered anxiously at the scene. This incident follows a pattern of devastating school fires in Kenya, including a 2024 dormitory fire that killed 21 boys.

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