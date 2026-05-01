De Rainbow Event Centre Denies FCT Minister’s Threat Over ADC Convention Hosting

The management of De Rainbow Event Centre refutes claims of license revocation threats by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over the hosting of the African Democratic Congress convention. The centre’s director, Mrs. Martina K. Yusuf, dismissed the allegations as false, while the ADC insists pressure was applied to cancel the event.

The management of De Rainbow Event Centre has firmly denied allegations that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike , threatened to revoke its operating license over the hosting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention.

The clarification was issued during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, following days of controversy surrounding the venue’s role in the April 14 event. Mrs. Martina K. Yusuf, the Director of the centre, dismissed the claims as false and misleading, stating that no such threat was ever made by the minister or any government agency. She emphasized that the reports were unauthorized and lacked verification, urging the public and media to disregard them entirely.

The statement was deemed necessary after several clients who had booked the facility expressed concerns about potential disruptions to their scheduled events. Yusuf reassured customers that De Rainbow Event Marquee remains fully operational and all existing bookings are valid. She reiterated the centre’s commitment to providing a secure and professional environment for all events.

Meanwhile, the ADC leadership, led by former Senate President David Mark, had earlier accused the FCT authorities of pressuring the venue to cancel the convention. The party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, claimed that officials from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the FCT Minister had warned the event centre about potential consequences, including license revocation, if the ADC convention proceeded.

Despite these alleged threats, the party maintained its stance, asserting that it had fulfilled all financial obligations and had a legally binding agreement with the venue. The convention ultimately took place as planned in Abuja, with no reported disruptions. The conflicting narratives between the event centre’s management and the ADC have sparked debates about political interference in private business operations. While De Rainbow Event Centre insists there was no official threat, the ADC remains adamant that external pressure was applied.

The situation highlights broader concerns about the influence of political figures on public and private spaces, particularly in the context of political gatherings. Both parties have called for transparency and adherence to the rule of law in resolving such disputes





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De Rainbow Event Centre Nyesom Wike African Democratic Congress FCT Minister Political Interference

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