Day Akwa Ibom market burned because a fire truck had no fuel, arrests made in Kebbi State

The news text discusses a fire incident at a market in Akwa Ibom State, where a fire truck had no fuel, leading to the burning of the market. It also reports arrests made in Kebbi State, including those suspected of involvement in activities linked to Lakurawa terrorists, bandits, and alleged Boko Haram-affiliated groups.

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Police say the arrested people were suspected of involvement in activities linked to the Lakurawa terrorists, bandits and alleged Boko Haram-affiliated groupsThe Kebbi State Police Command says it has arrested at least 11 persons suspected of involvement in activities linked to Lakurawa terrorists, bandits and alleged Boko Haram-affiliated groups during security operations conducted across the state within the last month.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Hadejia, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, where he highlighted recent operational successes recorded by the command. Mr Hadejia said the arrests were made during intelligence-led operations carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, vigilante groups and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

According to the commissioner, operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force in Illo Division, Bagudo Local Government Area, intercepted the suspects on 5 June while they were travelling on a motorcycle along the Illo-Lolo road. Police alleged that preliminary investigations linked the suspects to suspicious movements in the area around the time gunmen attacked and killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Illo on 4 June.

"The suspects were allegedly heading to Lolo town to procure food supplies for criminal elements," Mr Hadejia said. The police commissioner also announced the arrest of four other suspects in Bagudo Local Government Area over alleged links to banditry activities around the SODA Forest. According to him, the suspects were intercepted by police personnel on special duty along the Ka’oje-Bakin Ruwa road on 7 June and are currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

In a separate operation, police arrested a resident of Zazzagawa village in Argungu Local Government Area over allegations that he supplied food and drinks to suspected Lakurawa fighters operating in the area. Mr Hadejia said investigators also suspect the man of transporting an alleged member of the group to and from locations believed to be used by the criminal network.

Another suspect was arrested in Bakin Ruwa community, Bagudo Local Government Area, over allegations that he acted as an informant for bandits operating in the area. The commissioner further disclosed that police operatives, working alongside vigilante groups and members of the CJTF, rescued a woman who was abducted during an attack on a residence in the Bayan Forestry area of Birnin Kebbi.

According to police, armed men invaded the home in the early hours of 10 June, stole cash and mobile phones and abducted the victim. Mr Hadejia said security operatives pursued the attackers, rescued the woman and arrested one suspect while efforts continue to apprehend other members of the gang. The police command also reported the arrest of a suspect found in possession of a locally made pistol during a patrol operation at Makera Market in Arewa Local Government Area.

In another operation, police recovered a Mercedes-Benz C200 that had been reported stolen in neighbouring Sokoto State and arrested one suspect. The vehicle and suspect have since been transferred to the Sokoto State Police Command for further investigation. The latest arrests come amid ongoing security challenges in parts of Kebbi State, particularly border communities where authorities have raised concerns over the activities of Lakurawa, an armed group that has increasingly featured in security operations across parts of northwestern Nigeria.

Security agencies have in recent months intensified operations in Bagudo, Argungu, Arewa and other vulnerable local government areas as part of efforts to curb banditry, kidnapping and cross-border criminal activities. Mr Hadejia urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies, assuring them that information supplied by members of the public would be treated confidentially. He said the command would sustain ongoing operations to deny criminal groups freedom of movement and restore security across the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that police are investigating a separate case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Jega Local Government Are





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Day Akwa Ibom Market Burned Fire Truck Had No Fuel Arrests Made In Kebbi State Lakurawa Terrorists Bandits Boko Haram-Affiliated Groups Security Operations Intelligence-Led Operations Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) SODA Forest Cross-Border Criminal Activities Sexual Assault Of A 10-Year-Old Girl

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