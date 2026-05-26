Davies Expected to Miss Canada's 2026 World Cup Opener Due to Injury

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is expected to miss Canada's opening match of the 2026 World Cup because of injury, although head coach Jesse Marsch remains confident the captain will feature later in the tournament.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is expected to miss Canada ’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup because of injury, although head coach Jesse Marsch remains confident the captain will feature later in the tournament.

Davies, 25, suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on May 6. The defender endured another injury-hit campaign in Germany, making just 13 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. Canada begin their home World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12 before facing Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver on June 18 and 24 respectively.

As reported by BBC Sport on Tuesday Canada coach Jesse Marsch was quoted as saying, ‘I think Alphonso will play in the World Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Canada are holding a training camp ahead of naming their 26-man squad on Friday. Davies was included among 32 players invited to the preliminary camp, although Marsch said the full-back would only join the squad on the eve of their friendly against Uzbekistan in Edmonton on June 1.

Canada will also meet the Republic of Ireland in Montreal on June 5 as part of their World Cup preparations. Davies last featured for Canada against the United States in March last year, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He also missed Canada’s March 2026 friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia because of another hamstring problem. The former Vancouver Whitecaps player represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup and scored in a 4-1 group-stage defeat by eventual semi-finalist Croatia.

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues. All rights reserved.

This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. As a Nigerian living in Nigeria or diaspora, you can now earn about ₦17- ₦25Million when you acquire premium domains for as low as $2500. You get paid in US Dollars. Ideal for Civil/public servants, Entrepreneurs, Accountants, Doctors, IT Experts and many others.

Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline – join now





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Davies World Cup Hamstring Injury Champions League Canada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NABTEB extends 2026 common entrance registration, shifts exam to June 13NABTEB extends 2026 common entrance registration to May 31 and shifts the exam date to June 13. Don't miss the new deadline for technical college admission

Read more »

Spain names 2026 World Cup squad without Real Madrid players, highlights Lamine Yamal and Mikel MerinoCoach Luis de la Fuente announced Spain's 2026 World Cup roster, featuring 18‑year‑old star Lamine Yamal and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino returning from injury. For the first time a Real Madrid player is absent, as Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal are omitted. Defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill join the squad, while Yamal remains doubtful after a hamstring issue. The selection emphasizes youthful talent and recent Euro 2024 success.

Read more »

Spain Names Lucky 7 Squad for 2026 World CupSpain’s coach Luis de la Fuente announced his planned 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.The squad includes Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino after his recent return from injury along with 16-year-old Barca star Lamine Yamal despite a hamstring injury.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Olise lists best players in this year's tournamentBayern Munich winger Michael Olise has named the best players from England, Germany Argentina and others ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He, however,

Read more »