Afrobeats star Davido will mark his 34th birthday on November 21 by expanding his foundation's annual philanthropy to include start-up capital for Nigerians with business ideas, in addition to donations to motherless babies' homes.

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to provide start-up capital to Nigerians with business ideas as part of activities marking his 34th birthday on November 21.

The singer disclosed the initiative on Friday via his X account, saying his foundation would combine its annual donations to motherless babies' homes with support for aspiring entrepreneurs. Davido, who has built a reputation for both his music career and humanitarian interventions, said the move was in response to the tough economic conditions facing many Nigerians.

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Foundation to Offer Start-Up Capital

"This year, for my birthday, my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies' homes as usual, but we also want to help Nigerians with start-up funds for their business ideas, as we know how difficult the situation in the country has been," he said. The initiative is expected to provide financial assistance to Nigerians with business ideas who need start-up capital to bring them to life.

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Davido did not disclose the total sum budgeted for the scheme, nor did he outline the eligibility criteria or application process for prospective beneficiaries. He said the programme would commence on Monday, although he did not provide further details on how interested applicants could submit their business ideas. The latest initiative adds to the singer's philanthropic activities, through which he has supported charitable causes and individuals in need over the years.

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve!

Details on Programme Remain Unclear

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