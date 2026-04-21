Davido Tapped to Lead Youth Mobilisation for Governor Adeleke’s 2026 Re-election Bid

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed his nephew, global Afrobeats star Davido, to spearhead youth mobilisation for his 2026 re-election campaign under the Accord Party.

In a significant strategic move aimed at fortifying his political base ahead of the upcoming August 2026 governorship election, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has officially appointed his nephew, the globally renowned Afrobeats superstar Davido , to lead the youth mobilisation efforts for his re-election campaign.

This development, which has already sparked intense public debate across the Nigerian political landscape, signals a concerted effort by the Governor to leverage his nephew's massive social media influence and cultural capital to engage the younger demographic. Following his formal transition from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Accord Party in late 2025, Governor Adeleke is positioning himself for a second term, and the inclusion of the musician is seen as a key component of his broader strategy to maintain control over the state executive office. The singer, who has previously served as the Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, confirming that he is ready to work alongside the Governor's campaign team to ensure a smooth victory. Davido's involvement in Osun politics is not a new phenomenon, but this appointment elevates his status from a mere brand ambassador to a formal political operative. During the 2022 electoral cycle, the singer proved to be a formidable political ally, using his vast online platform to galvanize support for his uncle during a period of high electoral volatility. He was famously vocal on social media platforms, particularly X, where he fiercely challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission to maintain transparency throughout the tallying process. By publicly demanding that the results be protected from executive interference, he helped mobilize a grassroots movement that proved instrumental during the supplementary polls. His transition into an official campaign role now formalizes this relationship, potentially setting a precedent for how celebrity influence is integrated into local governance and state-level political campaigns in Nigeria moving forward. However, the appointment has drawn mixed reactions from political analysts and the general electorate. Critics argue that such high-profile appointments based on familial ties and celebrity status may overshadow substantive policy debates regarding the state's economic future or infrastructure development. Conversely, supporters of the Governor contend that in a modern, digitised democracy, aligning with cultural icons who command the attention of millions is a pragmatic necessity to ensure high voter turnout among youths. As the countdown to the August 2026 election begins, the political atmosphere in Osun remains charged. With the Governor seeking to secure a second term under the banner of the Accord Party, the effectiveness of this celebrity-backed youth mobilisation strategy will be put to the ultimate test. The campaign is expected to be a high-stakes affair, with the opposition keen to challenge the Governor's record and the political machinery he has assembled, including his celebrity-studded inner circle





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