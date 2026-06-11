Davido Spotlighted Security Crisis in Nigeria, Demanded Government Action for Abductees at FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, wore a customised outfit during the FIFA World Cup countdown concert, highlighting the security crisis in Nigeria and demanding immediate government action for the victims who remain in captivity.

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido , appeared on stage for the FIFA World Cup countdown concert in a customised outfit honouring the pupils and teachers recently abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Turning his highly anticipated pre-tournament performance into an advocacy showcase, Davido spotlighted the security crisis in Nigeria, demanding immediate government action for the victims who remain in captivity. Davido wore a black leather jacket adorned with green circular buttons, with the names of the students and teachers kidnapped by armed bandits printed on them.

The singer also wore a white t-shirt with 'NIGERIA' boldly written on it, while 'BRING THEM HOME' was printed on the back of the black leather jacket. In an address moments before he climbed the stage, Davido expressed grief over the nature of rescue operations and urged the federal and state governments to hasten their intervention





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Davido FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert Customised Outfit Security Crisis In Nigeria Abductees Government Action Bring Them Home

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