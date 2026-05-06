Davido Officially Joins Campaign for Governor Ademola Adeleke Re-election in Osun State

Global superstar Davido has been appointed Chairman of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council to support Governor Ademola Adeleke's bid for a second term in Osun State.

The political landscape of Osun State has witnessed a significant surge in momentum following the formal announcement that global music sensation David Adeleke, widely known as Davido , has officially entered the political arena to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke .

In a move that has captured the attention of both the entertainment industry and political analysts, the Afrobeats icon has declared his full commitment to the re-election campaign of the incumbent governor ahead of the critical polls scheduled for August. This strategic alliance is designed to galvanize a younger demographic of voters who are often disillusioned with traditional political processes but remain deeply connected to the cultural influence of global stars.

Davido confirmed his involvement through a public declaration, stating that he has been formally inaugurated as a pivotal member of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council. To solidify his commitment, he also acquired a membership card for the Accord Party, signaling a formal alignment with the party's vision and the governor's leadership.

The singer expressed an unwavering belief in the success of the re-election bid, characterizing the current administration as one that is deeply loved by the residents of Osun State. He predicted that the electoral process would be a walkover, citing the popularity of the governor's policies as the primary driver for this confidence. Responding to the news, Governor Ademola Adeleke took to his official X page to warmly welcome his nephew back into active political roles.

The governor described Davido as a global music icon whose influence extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria, making him an ideal mobilizer for the youth base. By appointing Davido as the Chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Council Committee, the administration aims to leverage the singer's massive reach to energize young voters and encourage higher turnout at the polls.

The governor emphasized that the youth are the backbone of the state's future and that integrating celebrity influence into the campaign is a calculated move to ensure that the message of continuity and progress reaches every corner of the state. This appointment is not merely symbolic; it is intended to create a bridge between the government's policy objectives and the aspirations of the younger generation, who are seeking sustainable employment and empowerment opportunities.

Beyond the celebrity appeal, the campaign is centered on the Imole continuity agenda, which focuses on social welfare, infrastructure development, and the general well-being of the citizens. Governor Adeleke has used this occasion to highlight the milestones achieved by his administration over the past three years, pointing to various programs aimed at youth development across multiple sectors. The Imole agenda, which translates to Light, symbolizes a vision of enlightenment and progress for Osun State.

As the August election approaches, the administration is keen to showcase its track record of governance to justify a second term in office. The political atmosphere in Osun has remained tense since the 2022 election, and the current bid for re-election is seen as a test of the governor's ability to maintain his popularity and deliver on his campaign promises.

By bringing Davido into the fold, the campaign hopes to shift the narrative from traditional political rivalry to a broader movement of youth empowerment and state-wide development. This development also raises interesting questions about the intersection of entertainment and politics in West Africa. The involvement of high-profile artists in political campaigns is becoming a common strategy to bypass traditional media and reach voters directly through social platforms.

Davido's role as a mobilizer is expected to trigger a ripple effect, potentially inspiring other influential figures to take an interest in the democratic process. The synergy between the Governor's administrative goals and Davido's cultural capital creates a powerful combination that could redefine the electoral dynamics in the region.

As the campaign gears up for the final stretch, all eyes will be on the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council to see how effectively they can translate social media popularity into actual votes at the polling units. The ultimate goal remains the consolidation of youth support to ensure that the continuity agenda is preserved for the benefit of the people of Osun State





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Davido Ademola Adeleke Osun State Imole Agenda Nigerian Elections

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