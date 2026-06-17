Davido Defends Highlighting Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis on Global Stage

Afrobeats star Davido has defended his decision to highlight Nigeria's kidnapping crisis on the global stage, urging public figures to prioritize the truth over politics.

Afrobeats star Davido has defended his decision to highlight Nigeria 's kidnapping crisis on the global stage , urging public figures to prioritize the truth over politics.

His response comes after Hausa praise singer Rarara criticized Davido's performance at a 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert in America, which featured the names of 39 students and seven teachers who were abducted by gunmen from three schools in Oyo State on May 15. Rarara argued that displaying the names of the victims on a global platform damages Nigeria's international image and promotes terrorism.

Davido countered the accusation in a post on X, rejecting the idea that drawing attention to the plight of abducted citizens is politically motivated. He argued that anyone who truly cares about the nation must speak out against the ongoing violence rather than trying to silence others. Davido emphasized that being passionate about Nigeria means speaking out against insecurity and allowing others to express their concerns.

He urged public figures to prioritize the truth over politics and fear God in all they do. The debate highlights the complexities of addressing national security issues in a global context, with some arguing that highlighting the crisis can damage Nigeria's image, while others see it as a necessary step towards seeking justice and accountability. As the kidnapping crisis continues to plague Nigeria, the role of public figures in addressing the issue remains a contentious topic





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