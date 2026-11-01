David Umahi Urges South-East to Back Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Bid

Minister David Umahi asserts the South-East lacks a viable presidential candidate for 2027, urging support for President Bola Tinubu to build strategic alliances for future Igbo presidency.

Minister of Works David Umahi has publicly declared that the South-East region of Nigeria currently lacks a viable presidential candidate for the upcoming 2027 general elections. Speaking on Sunday during a town hall meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Umahi urged political stakeholders and the general public to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term. The event was organized by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, highlighting the administration's focused outreach efforts in the geopolitical zone.

No Viable Candidate In South-East

During his address, Umahi emphasized that while the South-East has numerous aspirants, there is no single candidate capable of commanding a broad national consensus. He stated that the region must stop deceiving itself by claiming to have a ready-made presidential contender. Umahi argued that the existence of aspirants does not equate to having a unified candidate who can effectively represent the interests of the entire region on a federal level.

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He specifically addressed the credentials of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress. Umahi questioned whether Obi possessed superior qualifications compared to other prominent leaders from the South-East. He listed former Senate President Pius Anyim, former Education Minister Sam Egwu, former Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission chairman Elias Mbam, and himself as figures with significant political weight.

The minister highlighted the polarized nature of current political discourse, noting that those who do not support Obi are often labeled as saboteurs. He challenged the narrative surrounding Obi's candidacy by asking who he is actually better than among the region's established leaders. Umahi's remarks were aimed at dismantling the perception that Obi is the definitive choice for the Igbo people in the upcoming election cycle.

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Strategic Alliances Over Sentiment

Umahi argued that supporting Tinubu for a second term is a strategic move to secure backing from other regions when the presidency eventually rotates to the South-East. He contended that an Igbo president would need more than one term to provide effective and comprehensive leadership. According to Umahi, the region should focus on building strong political alliances rather than relying on emotional sentiments or short-term gains.

He warned that an Igbo man who has waited sixty years for the presidency would not accept a single four-year tenure. Umahi asserted that the North would certainly not agree to such a limited term, emphasizing the need for long-term strategic planning. He urged the region to exercise wisdom rather than sentiment, cautioning against allowing individuals to spread hate speech on social media under the guise of representing Igbo interests.

The minister pointed to tangible developments in the South-East as evidence of the current administration's commitment. He noted that business people can now clear goods with greater ease, and roads are being rehabilitated to drive economic activity. These improvements, he argued, demonstrate the benefits of aligning with the federal government under Tinubu's leadership.

Political Integration and Leadership Calls

Umahi highlighted the increased integration of the South-East into the Federal Government under Tinubu. He noted that previous administrations had limited representation, with only the Chief of Naval Staff serving as a service chief from the zone. In contrast, the current administration includes the Chief of Air Staff, the Minister of Works, several other ministers, and Senior Special Assistants from the South-East.

He stated that the region is now fully integrated and included in key decision-making processes. Umahi expressed his willingness to defend his position, asserting that he is laying down a reference point for future political ambitions. He believes that supporting Tinubu allows the South-East to strategically earn the support of other regions, which is essential for future presidential success.

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He appealed to traditional and religious leaders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria, to openly support Tinubu. Umahi criticized the tendency of some religious leaders to remain neutral, urging them to take a stand. He recalled how the CAN previously insisted that justice must prevail during his struggle to become governor and expected the same decisiveness now.

Ebonyi Voter Mobilization Strategy

On the specific context of the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State, Umahi dismissed opposition parties challenging Governor Francis Nwifuru as jokers. He pledged not to watch another party take over the state, emphasizing the importance of securing re-election for the incumbent. Umahi highlighted the significant voter base in Ebonyi, which consists of 1.8 million registered voters.

He challenged the state to deliver at least 1.3 million votes for both President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru. Failing to meet this target, he warned, would be a great disservice to the people of Ebonyi. The minister's call to action underscores the critical role of Ebonyi State in determining the outcome of the national and state elections in 2027.

Umahi concluded by reiterating that political success in the South-East depends on strategic alliances rather than isolation or sentiment. He urged the region to build a solid political foundation that can withstand future challenges. His comments serve as a clear directive for political actors in the South-East to align with the APC for the upcoming electoral cycle.