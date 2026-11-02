David Umahi Pledges 1.3 Million Votes for Tinubu in Ebonyi

Works Minister David Umahi challenges Peter Obi's leadership, asserting his status as Lion of the South-East and promising 1.3 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works and Housing, has publicly declared his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections. Speaking during a town hall meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Sunday, November 2, 2026, Umahi framed the political landscape as a strategic choice for the South-East region. He explicitly stated that he would deliver 1.3 million votes for President Tinubu and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State positioned himself as the definitive political authority of the region, referring to himself as the Lion of the South-East. He directly challenged the political standing of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Umahi argued that Obi is politically inferior to him and other veteran Igbo politicians, stating there is no basis for Obi to claim superiority over established figures like Sam Egwu, Elias Mbam, or Anyim Pius.

Also read David Umahi Urges South-East to Back Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Bid

Umahi Critiques Peter Obi Term Limits

A central point of Umahi's address was his sharp criticism of Peter Obi's campaign promise to serve only a single four-year term if elected president. Umahi dismissed this proposal as unrealistic and politically naive, particularly within the context of Nigerian regional politics. He asserted that no major region, including the North, would accept a presidential term limited to just four years.

Umahi explained that an Igbo leader cannot expect to serve merely four years after the region has waited sixty years for such an opportunity. He argued that limiting the term would be a disservice to the political aspirations of the South-East. He urged Igbo people to prioritize long-term strategic gain over sentimental promises that he viewed as inadequate for achieving sustained political power.

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Regional Integration and Federal Benefits

The Minister of Works highlighted concrete evidence of the South-East's integration into the federal government under President Tinubu's administration. He cited the appointment of individuals from the region to key positions, such as the Chief of Air Staff and himself as Minister of Works, as proof of inclusive governance. This represents a shift from previous years, where roles like the Naval Chief were filled by personnel from other regions.

Umahi further pointed to infrastructure rehabilitation projects, particularly the revival of roads, as tangible benefits of the current administration. He stated that commerce in the region has improved, with goods clearing with greater ease than in previous years. These developments, he argued, demonstrate that the South-East is no longer marginalized and is actively participating in national economic activities.

Call for Religious and Traditional Support

David Umahi issued a strong directive to religious and traditional leaders in the South-East to openly support the All Progressives Congress (APC). He specifically addressed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urging them to abandon neutrality. He recalled CAN's previous stance during his governorship bid, where they declared that justice must prevail, and called for similar action now.

He warned against the hate speech circulating on social media, which he claimed was being directed at those who do not support Peter Obi. Umahi labeled anyone who insults non-Obi supporters as a saboteur of regional progress. He insisted that religious leaders should not stay on the fence but instead endorse the path that sustains freedom and regional political interests.

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Electoral Strategy for 2027 Elections

Umahi outlined a clear electoral strategy for Ebonyi State, aiming to secure a massive majority for the presidential ticket. He noted that there are 1.8 million registered voters in the state and emphasized the need to deliver 1.3 million votes. He framed this target as a strategic investment, ensuring the region supports President Tinubu's remaining four years to build political capital for future administrations.

The Minister argued that supporting another region's presidency would establish a precedent of good faith. This, he claimed, would ensure that when it is the South-East's turn to produce a president, the position is granted without controversy or hate speech. He concluded that wisdom, rather than sentiment, should guide the political decisions of Igbo leaders in the coming election cycle.