David Mark Reacts to Atiku's Emergence as ADC Presidential Candidate

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, David Mark, has reacted to the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party's 2027 presidential candidate.

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , David Mark , has reacted to the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party's 2027 presidential candidate.

Mark said Atiku's emergence as ADC's presidential candidate is an indication that democracy can still work. Atiku defeated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen at the ADC's presidential primary by a wide margin. Speaking at the official collation and declaration of the results in Abuja, Mark said Today is not just about announcing a presidential candidate. It is about proving that democracy can still work.

Proving that political competition does not have to become political warfare. That a party can organize itself around principles instead of personalities. And that in a season of deep national anxiety, a bright future is still possible. That is why this gathering matters.

And that is why history will remember what we have done here Today. Let me begin by thanking every member of the African Democratic Congress for your steadfastness, your patience, your sacrifices, your understanding, and your faith in this party, especially in the face of daunting challenges. Many people doubted us. Some dismissed us.

Others predicted confusion, division, and even outright collapse. Mark also commended Amaechi and the former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group and former Chairman of NNDC, Hayatu-Deen. He noted that the ADC is the only party that had three aspirants contesting for the presidential ticket. It is important to mention that we are the only political party to have 3 strong aspirants contest for the presidential ticket.

The ADC is a party that has shown that it is possible for Nigeria to have a better future despite the current hardships. The party's message for Eid el-Kabir emphasizes this point. In a statement, the ADC said, Better Nigeria still possible despite hardship - ADC in Eid el-Kabir message. The party's message is a reminder that even in difficult times, there is always hope for a better future.

The ADC's commitment to democracy and its ability to organize a peaceful and transparent primary election is a testament to the party's strength and resilience. The party's leadership has shown that it is possible to run a successful political party without resorting to violence and intimidation. The ADC's message for Eid el-Kabir is a reminder that Nigeria can still have a better future, despite the current hardships.

The party's commitment to democracy and its ability to organize a peaceful and transparent primary election is a testament to the party's strength and resilience. The party's leadership has shown that it is possible to run a successful political party without resorting to violence and intimidation





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African Democratic Congress ADC Atiku Abubakar David Mark 2027 Presidential Election

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