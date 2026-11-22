A female tourist alleges the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted her during a palace visit in Katsina State. Amnesty International and Nigerians on social media are demanding an independent investigation.

Amnesty International and social media users have demanded an independent investigation into allegations that the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted a female foreign tourist during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The allegation was made public by the tourist, who identifies herself as @beduinqa, in a post on Instagram on Saturday. She said she waited until she left Nigeria before making the claim public. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The tourist said she was on a world tour with Nigeria as her 184th of 197 destinations.

Also read Amnesty International Demands Independent Probe of Sexual Assault Allegation Against Emir of Daura

She announced her arrival on October 19, 2026 and documented visits across the country. These included a trip to the Oba of Benin palace on October 24 and attendance at the 10th coronation anniversary of Oba Ewuare II on October 25. She also visited the Kala Kuta shrine and Makoko in Lagos, as well as Kano, Katsina and Bauchi, where she met the Emir of Bauchi at his palace.

Tourist Details Palace Assault Allegations

Recounting her experience at the Daura palace, she said she was taken into an elegant room where she sat with the Emir and had a conversation. She alleged that the traditional ruler held her hand and began playing with it before hugging and kissing her on the cheek. She further alleged that he touched her breasts, an action she said shocked and disturbed her. In her Instagram post, she wrote: That was a shock for me.

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I told him, Emir, no, no, no, no, Emir, you cannot be touching, but he was just laughing about it. She said she had travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces, making the alleged incident at the palace particularly disturbing.

She wrote: I was not sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in an exemplary and dignified way. The tourist described the experience as disgusting, adding that she continued to relive it in her thoughts.

She also suggested that other women might have experienced similar treatment from the Emir, although she did not provide evidence. She added: I suspect I was not the first woman he assaulted but probably the first one with proof recorded. I have Meta glasses and quickly turned them on. Videos shared on social media by the tourist appeared to show the Emir making inappropriate advances towards her despite her resistance.

Amnesty Calls For Independent Inquiry

Amnesty International Nigeria called on the authorities to investigate the allegation, describing it as deeply disturbing. In a post on its X account dated November 22, 2026, the organisation said the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force should conduct a transparent and independent investigation to ensure accountability. It said: The Nigerian authorities must immediately and effectively investigate strong allegations of sexual assault on a female foreign tourist by the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk.

Amnesty added that the incident presented an opportunity for the Nigerian government to demonstrate that nobody was above the law. It condemned what it described as predatory behaviour, insisting the allegations should not be ignored because of the monarch's position. It stressed that the Emir should be held accountable if found culpable, and urged that any prosecution follow due process and a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty.

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It also linked the allegations to what it called the normalisation of rape and sexual violence in the country, arguing such offences are often committed with impunity. The allegation has generated mixed reactions on X, with several users expressing outrage and calling for accountability. User @mairowashere described the alleged incident as appalling and expressed relief that the tourist recorded the encounter. The user wrote: What a shame.

Truly appalling. I am really glad the woman managed to get it on video because, had she simply come forward to say she was assaulted, people would have demanded proof, questioned her account or dismissed her altogether. Similarly, @Bashir_GS called on the Katsina State Government to consider removing the Emir, describing him as unfit to occupy the throne. Another user, @Nawas_masood, said the allegation had damaged the reputation of the traditional institution.

The user wrote: It is really painful to watch this. The Emir of Daura has done serious damage to the dignity and standing of the Northern Emirates. What hurts most is that the damage goes beyond one emirate. It affects the image of our traditional institutions and the respect they have earned over the years.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Daura Emirate Council nor the Katsina State Government had issued an official response to the allegation. PUNCH Online could not independently confirm the claim.

Palace Denies Foreign Tourist Claims

Meanwhile, a source in the Emir's palace denied the allegation. The source said: There was nothing like that. She visited the palace, but how she got that information cooked up still amused us in the palace. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, added that an official statement would be released and advised waiting for it.

When contacted, the Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Bala Zango, said he had not seen the video and would watch it before responding. The Emir, Umar Faruk Umar, is 92 years old. The allegations against the monarch have been described as disturbing, and calls for a thorough investigation continue to grow.