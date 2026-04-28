Datti Baba-Ahmed to Leave Labour Party, Joins PRP

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, has announced his departure from the Labour Party and his intention to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), citing internal disagreements and a drift from the party's original ideals.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed , the former vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has announced his intention to depart from the Labour Party and align himself with the Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP ).

This significant political shift was revealed during an appearance on the 'Politics Today' program broadcast on Channels Television on Tuesday. Baba-Ahmed cited growing internal discord and a perceived deviation from the core principles that initially attracted him to the Labour Party as the primary drivers behind his decision. He expressed deep concern over recent developments within the party, suggesting a fundamental change in its ideological direction.

He specifically pointed to a recent personnel change, describing it as a deliberate move to create obstacles, particularly for him, and indicative of a broader shift away from the values he once associated with the Labour Party. The politician detailed that his formal resignation from the Labour Party will be effective at midnight, marking a definitive end to his association with the party that propelled him to national prominence during the last presidential campaign.

He emphasized that this departure is not merely a reaction to current circumstances but a considered move towards a political platform that better reflects his beliefs and principles. Baba-Ahmed highlighted the historical significance of the PRP, noting its long-standing presence in the Nigerian political landscape – approximately 75 years – as a key factor in his decision.

He views the PRP as a party with a well-defined identity and a consistent track record, offering a stable and ideologically grounded alternative to the perceived instability within the Labour Party. This move signals a potential realignment of political forces and raises questions about the future direction of both the Labour Party and the PRP.

The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, coming after a period of internal tensions within the Labour Party following the 2023 elections and amidst ongoing debates about the party’s leadership and strategic direction. Baba-Ahmed’s decision is expected to have repercussions within the Nigerian political sphere, potentially influencing the dynamics of future elections and political alliances. The PRP, a party with a historical base in Northern Nigeria, may benefit from the influx of Baba-Ahmed’s supporters and his national profile.

His explanation of a deliberate attempt to make things difficult for him within the Labour Party raises questions about the internal power struggles and the extent to which personal relationships influence political decision-making. The politician’s emphasis on the PRP’s history suggests a desire for a more established and predictable political environment, contrasting with the perceived volatility of the Labour Party.

This move could also be interpreted as a signal to other disaffected members within the Labour Party who may be considering their own political futures. The coming days and weeks will be crucial in observing the fallout from this announcement and its impact on the broader Nigerian political landscape. It remains to be seen how the Labour Party will respond to Baba-Ahmed’s departure and whether it will attempt to address the concerns he has raised about the party’s direction.

The PRP, on the other hand, will likely seek to capitalize on this opportunity to strengthen its position and attract new members





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