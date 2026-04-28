Datti Baba-Ahmed Dismisses Unified Opposition for 2027, Announces Exit from Labour Party

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declared a unified opposition candidate for the 2027 presidential election as 'impossible,' criticizing the Ibadan Declaration and announcing his departure from the Labour Party to join the PRP.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed , the former vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has firmly rejected the notion of a unified opposition candidate emerging for the 2027 presidential race, deeming it an unrealistic prospect.

His comments came in response to the recent Ibadan Declaration, a pledge made by a coalition of opposition parties to present a single candidate to challenge the incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Baba-Ahmed contends that the Ibadan meeting lacked comprehensive representation from the entire opposition landscape, primarily involving only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He characterized the idea of a unified front as fundamentally flawed, stating plainly that it is a fabrication. He pointed out the limited scope of the Ibadan gathering, emphasizing that it was not a broad consensus of all opposition forces. He specifically noted that the PDP faction present at the meeting were those who had previously lost out to Governor Nyesom Wike, suggesting a limited base of support.

He expressed skepticism that merely two parties declaring themselves as the entirety of the opposition carries any weight or merit, and believes the discussion itself is unproductive. Baba-Ahmed further cast doubt on the potential success of the opposition coalition centered around the ADC, even suggesting that the inclusion of his former running mate, Peter Obi, as their candidate would not alter the outcome.

He reiterated his previously expressed concerns about the viability of this approach, acknowledging the sensitivity of his remarks among his acquaintances within these parties. When directly questioned about the scenario of Peter Obi securing the ADC nomination, Baba-Ahmed responded with a definitive 'it will not fly.

' He shifted the focus away from individual personalities and towards a more fundamental issue: the apparent disengagement of Nigerian citizens from active political participation. He argues that this apathy is a significant contributor to the continuation of poor governance within the country. He lamented the fact that Nigeria is not lacking in capable and well-intentioned individuals, but these individuals consistently avoid involvement in the political process.

He believes that this reluctance is a form of complicity in the perpetuation of ineffective leadership. Beyond dismissing the unified opposition strategy, Baba-Ahmed also leveled criticism at the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu, accusing it of actively working to destabilize opposition political parties rather than concentrating on core governance responsibilities such as security and economic improvement.

He expressed concern that the number of viable opposition parties is dwindling due to these alleged actions, stating that the country should consider itself fortunate to even have one remaining party still functioning effectively. He believes the administration’s focus on undermining the opposition has come at the expense of addressing critical national needs.

Furthermore, Baba-Ahmed announced his impending departure from the Labour Party, citing internal disagreements and a perceived deviation from the party’s original principles. He revealed his intention to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), explaining that the Labour Party has undergone a significant shift in ideology and direction. He specifically mentioned the redeployment of an individual with a history of creating difficulties, particularly for him, as a catalyst for his decision.

He stated his resignation would be effective at midnight, marking a clear break from his previous political affiliation and a move towards a new platform. In a separate development, reports indicate that a police officer has been arrested in Delta State as authorities investigate allegations of an extra-judicial killing





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Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed Labour Party 2027 Election Opposition Ibadan Declaration Peter Obi PRP APC Bola Tinubu Politics

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