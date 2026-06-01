Dash Microfinance Bank Launches Dash Quest: Turn Daily Transactions into ₦30,000 Rewards

Dash Microfinance Bank introduces Dash Quest, a new engagement program that rewards users with a locked ₦30,000 balance upon app sign-up. Users unlock the funds by completing everyday transactions like bill payments, money transfers, and airtime purchases, promoting consistent banking habits.

Dash Microfinance Bank has launched an innovative program called Dash Quest designed to reward both new and existing users. Upon downloading the Dash app and signing up, users will see a locked ₦30,000 Reward Balance in their profile.

This amount can be unlocked by performing everyday financial transactions such as sending money to family, paying electricity bills, buying airtime, topping up data, or using other secure in-app services. The initiative aims to transform routine banking into an engaging daily challenge, promoting consistent financial habits. CEO Rotimi Awofisibi highlighted that Dash Quest goes beyond a simple promotion; it is meant to build healthy financial behaviors by rewarding users for choosing Dash as their daily banking partner.

The program is straightforward: users activate their locked balance and proceed with regular transactions to gradually claim the full ₦30,000. The Dash mobile app provides a seamless, secure, and fast banking experience tailored to modern lifestyles. Dash Microfinance Bank, a fully licensed and regulated digital financial institution, is committed to delivering safe, affordable, and innovative services to Nigerians through advanced technology, making banking effortless and rewarding for everyone.

The program is now live, encouraging users to download the app and start turning their daily transactions into real cash





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Dash Microfinance Bank Dash Quest Digital Banking Reward Program Nigerian Fintech

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