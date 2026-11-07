Dapo Olorunyomi to Receive 2026 AMDF Lifetime Achievement Award

Premium Times founder Dapo Olorunyomi is the sole recipient of the 2026 AMDF Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring decades of investigative journalism and press freedom advocacy in Africa.

Veteran Nigerian journalist and publisher Dapo Olorunyomi has been officially named the recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Africa Media Development Foundation ( AMDF). This prestigious honor recognizes his decades-long career dedicated to development journalism, public discourse, and ethical reporting standards across the African continent. The award highlights the critical role that rigorous media professionalism plays in fostering transparency and democratic accountability in developing nations. The Africa Media Development Foundation established this recognition to honor media professionals whose long-term contributions have significantly shaped the informational landscape of Africa.

AMDF Selection Process and Ceremony Details

The Africa Media Development Foundation confirmed that the Lifetime Achievement Award is determined exclusively by its board of directors, which selects only one recipient annually. This strict selection criteria ensures that the honor is reserved for individuals with exceptional, sustained impacts on the industry. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place during the foundation's 10th Africa Conference on Development Journalism, which will be held from 2 to 4 December 2026. The foundation emphasized that this specific category is distinct from other award segments due to its exclusive board-driven selection mechanism. AMDF stated that the award is presented annually during the conference to maintain its prestige and focus on high-level journalistic excellence.

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Olorunyomi's Career and Investigative Legacy

Dapo Olorunyomi has built a prominent career in Nigeria's media industry, particularly focusing on investigative journalism, press freedom, and accountability. He has consistently provided innovative solutions to the challenges confronting ethical journalism in the West African region through his leadership at Premium Times. The newspaper has established itself as a leading platform for public-interest journalism, prioritizing transparency and good governance in its reporting. In 2014, Olorunyomi co-established the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) to strengthen investigative reporting and support media development. This non-profit sister organization was renamed CJID in 2022 following an expansion of its mandate to support journalism innovation and democratic accountability across West Africa.

Industry Recognition and National Honors

His contributions to journalism have earned him numerous local and international recognitions, underscoring his influence on the global media stage. Olorunyomi received the 2020 International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists for his unwavering stance on press rights. He also received the 2017 Press Freedom Award from the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence. In 2025, President Bola Tinubu conferred upon him the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria. These awards highlight the bipartisan and international respect for his work in promoting ethical reporting standards. The Africa Media Development Foundation cited his lasting impact on development journalism as the primary reason for the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award.

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2026 Journalist of the Year Finalists Announced

Meanwhile, the Africa Media Development Foundation announced finalists in four of the five categories of its 2026 Journalist of the Year Awards. The selection followed an assessment of entries from nine African countries, highlighting the breadth of talent in the region. In the online category, the finalists are Hammad Abdulrasheed of Ripples Nigeria, Janefrances Chibundu of TheCable, and Nanji Nandang of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. The print category features Chima Azubuike and Daniel Ayantoye, both of PUNCH Newspaper, alongside Sisay Sahlu Nigatu of The Reporter in Ethiopia. Juliet Buna of Crest FM was the only finalist in the radio category, showcasing the diverse mediums of impactful journalism. Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom of Joy News in Ghana emerged as the sole finalist in the television category.

Criteria for Award Selection and Future Steps

Joseph Edegbo, the chairman of the selection committee and managing editor of Africa Prime News, explained that entries were assessed based on development relevance, investigative depth, and originality. The committee evaluated research quality, evidence, public-interest value, storytelling, and the actual or potential impact of the journalistic works. Edegbo noted that the committee examined the actual journalistic works submitted rather than relying solely on applicants' descriptions. This rigorous approach ensures that the awards reflect genuine professional achievement and ethical standards. The winners and runners-up in the Journalist of the Year categories, alongside the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dapo Olorunyomi, will be announced and presented at the 10th Africa Conference on Development Journalism. The event, scheduled for 2nd-4th December 2026, will conclude the foundation's annual recognition of excellence in African media. AMDF congratulated all finalists and appreciated every journalist who submitted an entry for their contributions to development-focused journalism across Africa.