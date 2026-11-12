Abiodun flags off $1.8bn Lee Group industrial park in Ogun to create 15,000 jobs

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has flagged off construction of the $1.8 billion Lee Group First Industrial Park, a 450-hectare facility expected to create about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs and host 29 manufacturing companies. The groundbreaking was held along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has flagged off construction of the $1.8 billion Lee Group First Industrial Park, a 450-hectare facility expected to create about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs and accommodate 29 manufacturing companies.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Abiodun described the investment as a major boost to the state's industrialisation drive and to its position as Nigeria's leading industrial destination. The governor said the project would significantly expand manufacturing activities, stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for thousands of people, particularly young Nigerians.

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Abiodun Highlights Industrial Park Benefits

He said Lee Group's decision to locate its first industrial park in Ogun reflected growing investor confidence in the state's economic potential, strategic location and expanding infrastructure.

"Your decision to establish this first industrial park in our dear state is a clear demonstration of confidence in our economic potential, our industrial climate and the enormous opportunities that Ogun State offers," Abiodun said. He explained that the economic benefits would extend beyond the 29 factories planned for the first phase, creating opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises in logistics, transportation, warehousing, packaging, equipment maintenance, catering, security and construction.

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He added that increased industrial activities would stimulate demand for housing, retail businesses, transportation and other essential services, with surrounding communities also benefiting from the investment. According to the governor, Ogun's proximity to Lagos, Nigeria's commercial and financial hub, and access to major domestic and international markets give the state a competitive advantage.

"The choice of Ogun State for this investment is neither accidental nor surprising. Our state occupies a strategic position in Nigeria's economic geography. We share a significant boundary with Lagos, the financial capital of Nigeria, and enjoy close proximity to a major domestic and international market," he said. Abiodun reaffirmed his administration's commitment to providing the infrastructure, policies and business environment required to sustain investments and support industrial expansion.

"Our focus is not simply to attract industries to Ogun State, but to build an interconnected industrial ecosystem where large manufacturers, SMEs, service providers and communities can all benefit from increased economic activities," he said. He expressed confidence that the project would attract additional local and foreign investments and consolidate Ogun's growing reputation as a major manufacturing hub.

Federal Government Backs Industrial Development

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Senator John Enoh said the Federal Government's Nigerian Investment Policy is designed to attract domestic and foreign capital, diversify the economy and encourage the development of industrial parks. He disclosed that the Federal Government would, within the next month, hold another groundbreaking ceremony in Niger State for a 17,000-hectare integrated sugar farm.

Enoh said investments such as the Lee Group industrial park would help Nigeria move beyond exporting raw materials to producing and exporting finished goods.

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"With organisations like the Lee Group, Nigeria will move away from exporting raw materials to producing and exporting finished goods, thereby creating and sustaining millions of jobs," he said. He commended Abiodun for creating an environment conducive to investment, describing Ogun as the industrial hub of the country.

Lee Group Marks Investment Milestone

Earlier, Chairman of Lee Group of Companies Sheau Fung Lee said the project represented another significant milestone in the company's investment journey in Nigeria, which began in 1962 with the establishment of an enamelware factory in Port Harcourt. He disclosed that the group, which currently employs approximately 26,000 people, has expanded its operations across several sectors of the economy.

Lee said the industrial park, valued at $1.8 billion, would occupy 450 hectares and accommodate 29 manufacturing companies, generating approximately 15,000 direct and indirect jobs. He listed food and beverages, industrial support products, footwear, personal care products, automation and plastics recycling among the sectors expected to operate within the park. The chairman attributed the investment to the group's confidence in Nigeria's market size, population and economic potential.

He also commended Governor Abiodun for facilitating the project and former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his encouragement and support. The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, commended the company for choosing Remoland for the investment and assured it of the support of the traditional institution and host communities. The monarch, however, urged the company to ensure that host communities enjoy tangible benefits through employment opportunities, local contracts and corporate social responsibility programmes.

Those at the ceremony included Ogun State Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Senator John Enoh; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Lee Group Chairman Sheau Fung Lee; and Acting Consul General of the Republic of China Mr Wang Yu.