Abubakar Dantsoho, president of PMAWCA and managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, called for strategic collaboration among West and Central African ports to reduce cargo dwell times, high port charges and logistics costs. He spoke at the 46th annual council and joint Gulf of Guinea Commission-PMAWCA forum in Sipopo, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Abubakar Dantsoho, president of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa and managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, has warned that high port charges, prolonged cargo clearance delays and expensive transportation corridors are threatening regional trade and undermining the competitiveness of West and Central African economies.

He called for stronger cooperation among ports in the region to address these challenges, reduce logistics costs and improve the efficiency of maritime operations. Dantsoho spoke at the opening ceremony of the 46th Annual Council of PMAWCA and the Joint Gulf of Guinea Commission-PMAWCA Forum in Sipopo, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

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He urged port authorities to prioritise strategic collaboration over destructive competition, arguing that closer partnerships would strengthen logistics resilience and ensure that the benefits of maritime trade extend beyond coastal countries to landlocked nations dependent on their ports and transport corridors. According to him, the Atlantic coastline stretching from Mauritania to Angola serves about 20 coastal countries, while five landlocked countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and the Central African Republic, depend directly on the efficiency of its ports and transport networks.

When a single port along our coast suffers congestion, it is a household or a market in Bamako, Niamey, N'Djamena, or Bangui that bears the cost, he said. Dantsoho acknowledged that West and Central African ports had undergone significant transformation over the past decade through the construction of deep-water terminals, public-private concessions and the deployment of modern infrastructure.

Major Constraints Affecting Regional Trade

He identified prolonged cargo dwell times, high port charges, expensive corridor transportation and inadequate interoperability among customs and port operations as major constraints affecting regional trade. Cargo dwell times remain excessively long across too many terminals, and high port and corridor transit costs continue to inflate the final price of consumer and industrial goods, he said. Despite the deployment of single-window platforms, our customs and operational procedures still lack seamless interoperability, both between neighbouring ports and with hinterland administrations.

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Furthermore, our pressing requirements for dredging, infrastructure maintenance, and equipment renewal frequently outstrip our internal financing capacities. The PMAWCA president warned that the challenges were becoming more pressing amid geopolitical disruptions along major international shipping routes, which had redirected maritime traffic and increased vessel calls along the West and Central African coastline. He said the development presented strategic opportunities for regional ports but also placed additional pressure on infrastructure already operating close to capacity.

He listed climate change, rising sea levels, coastal erosion, maritime decarbonisation regulations and increasing cyber threats as emerging challenges that port authorities must address to remain competitive in the global shipping industry. He warned that ports failing to prepare for the energy transition and new international maritime regulations risked losing shipping traffic to better-prepared destinations.

Emerging Climate and Cyber Challenges

Moreover, the maritime decarbonisation regulations currently taking shape at the International Maritime Organization will soon redraw global shipping routes and ports of call: any port that fails to prepare for this energy transition risks being bypassed altogether, he said. Finally, rapid digitalisation, while indispensable, exposes our operations to sophisticated cyber threats that we can no longer afford to underestimate.

On regional cooperation, Dantsoho said neighbouring port authorities must develop complementary operational arrangements that would enable them to provide alternative capacity during emergencies, minimise disruptions and improve the reliability of cargo movement. He maintained that a resilient port system required sustained investment in preventive maintenance, digital security and infrastructure capable of withstanding future climate realities.

A truly resilient port is one that invests as rigorously in preventative maintenance as it does in new construction; one that fortifies its digital infrastructure against cyber risks; one that engineers its assets for the climate realities of 2050 rather than those of yesterday; and one that collaborates closely with neighbouring ports to provide reliable fallback capacity during crises, he said. On this final point, let me be clear: our ports must choose strategic complementarity over destructive competition, because when we compete against one another, only external actors outside our region win.

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Strengthening Community and Social Engagement

He also called for stronger engagement between port authorities and their host communities, particularly in employment generation, skills development and the protection of local livelihoods. According to him, the performance of regional ports should not be measured solely by infrastructure development and cargo-handling capacity but also by their contributions to the economic and social wellbeing of surrounding communities.

He urged port authorities to create more opportunities for young people and women in maritime professions while integrating local businesses into port procurement and supply chains. Our youth are our continent's greatest asset. If our ports fail to offer them meaningful training and employment, we risk forfeiting our social licence to operate. That is why the PMAWCA Professional Training Centre in Cotonou stands, in my view, as a strategic imperative for the entire region, he said.

Dantsoho also advocated increased investment in the blue economy, urging ports to diversify their operations beyond container handling and hydrocarbon-related activities. He identified sustainable fishing, seafood processing, ship repair and maintenance, cruise tourism, as well as the production and bunkering of clean marine fuels as new opportunities for regional ports.

On the association's institutional priorities, he said PMAWCA has continued to implement resolutions adopted at its 45th annual council in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, particularly the revision of its founding documents and the development of its professional training centre project in Cotonou, Benin Republic. The managing director said the association is committed to ensuring that decisions taken at its meetings translate into measurable improvements across member ports.

Also speaking, Jose Mba Abeso, the executive secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, emphasised the need for member states of PMAWCA to stand with maritime safety and fight against illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit acts. In his remarks, Fidel Esono Mba Eyono, Equatorial Guinea's minister of environment and blue economy, said maritime resources are essential to international trade, food security, employment and biodiversity.

He, however, said poverty, pollution, illegal fishing and other activities are threatening the region's marine ecosystems. Eyono said the international agenda for sustainable development, scheduled for 2027, would provide an opportunity to identify strategic priorities for sustainable development and economic transformation across the region.