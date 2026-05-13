Danny Murphy identifies PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the top winger in the world and anticipates use of Cristhian Mosquera as Arsenal’s right-back against PSG in the Champions League.

The news text highlights Danny Murphy's identification of PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the top winger in the world and his anticipation of Cristhian Mosquera being utilized as a right-back for Arsenal in their upcoming Champions League match against PSG.

Former Liverpool and Fulham player Danny Murphy has identified PSG ’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the top winger in the world currently. The former England international anticipates that Cristhian Mosquera will be utilized as a right-back in Arsenal ’s lineup against PSG in the Champions League should Jurrien Timber not regain full fitness in time for the match.

Mosquera is primarily accustomed to playing as a centre-half, and facing the Georgian could result in a challenging evening for the Spaniard. However, Murphy believes that Mosquera stepping in for Ben White, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the season, as an emergency full-back would not be catastrophic. He remarked to talkSPORT, “It doesn’t bear thinking about, does it? ” when considering the prospect of matching up against PSG’s dynamic Georgian winger





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Morena Mosquera Dembele Doue Psg Khvicha World Top Winger Challenging Arsenal

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