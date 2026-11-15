Dangote Sinotruk Unveils Nigeria's First Locally Assembled Electric Heavy-Duty Truck in Lagos

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa has unveiled Nigeria's first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck at its Ikeja, Lagos plant, with Sinotruk Group calling it the first new-energy truck assembled on the African continent.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited has unveiled Nigeria's first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck at its assembly plant in Ikeja, Lagos. The truck was presented on Sunday.

Its Chinese technology partner, Sinotruk Group, described it as the first new-energy truck assembled on the African continent. The Dangote Group called the rollout a historic milestone in the country's automotive industry. It said the development signals a new era of green mobility, local manufacturing and sustainable transportation across Nigeria and West Africa. The move extends the Dangote-Sinotruk joint venture beyond conventional commercial vehicles into electric mobility.

Also read Dangote Sinotruk launches Nigeria first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck

The company now adds electric heavy-duty trucks to its existing range of heavy-duty trucks, tippers, light trucks, pickups and buses. Devakumar V.G. Edwin, Group Vice President, Oil and Gas and Fertiliser, Dangote Industries Limited, said the introduction of electric trucks followed the company's earlier investment in compressed natural gas technology. He said it reflected changes in the global automotive industry.

He said electric commercial vehicles could reduce operating costs and exhaust emissions. He noted that their economic benefits would depend on electricity prices, charging infrastructure and the nature of their deployment. Edwin said the Dangote-Sinotruk partnership was established to build a world-class commercial vehicle business in Nigeria. He said it was also meant to strengthen local assembly capabilities, transfer technology, create employment and contribute to the country's industrial development.

He said the group evaluated several Chinese truck manufacturers before selecting Sinotruk as its technology partner. Edwin said the joint venture had already moved into CNG technology and was now entering electric technology. He described electric technology as one that is revolutionising the whole world. He said the expansion into electric commercial vehicles reflected the joint venture's efforts to keep pace with technological changes in the global automotive industry.

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He added that it would offer customers more transportation options. He acknowledged that adopting electric trucks would require more than local assembly. He cited reliable charging facilities, technical expertise, spare parts and after-sales support as key requirements. He said the company was already preparing a strong after-sales support team.

Nigeria Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Development

Edwin said Dangote Sinotruk would support customers with charging infrastructure and technical expertise. He said the company would work with government agencies, business partners and customers to develop Nigeria's electric vehicle ecosystem. Sinotruk Group President Liu Wei described the unveiling as a historic moment for Nigeria, the joint venture and the wider African automotive industry. He said the electric heavy-duty truck represented a practical response to the country's energy-transition ambitions.

He said the vehicle was a step towards localised manufacturing and the transition to greener commercial transportation in West Africa. He said the development aligned with Nigeria's long-term carbon-neutrality objectives and energy-transition plans. He said these plans include modernising the energy mix, decarbonising transportation and strengthening industrial capacity. Liu said the partnership between Sinotruk and the Dangote Group had evolved since its inception.

He said it had moved from vehicle assembly towards more advanced local manufacturing capabilities. He said the joint venture had assembled more than 8,000 vehicles locally. He said it would continue to upgrade its production capabilities to serve Nigeria and the wider West African market. The joint venture between Dangote Group and Sinotruk began in 2010 and was formally established in 2014.

Its first locally assembled heavy truck rolled off the production line in 2017. A commercial vehicle welding and e-coating paint line became operational in 2024, expanding its local manufacturing capacity. Liu said Sinotruk would also deepen technology transfer and skills development through training opportunities for Nigerian engineers and technicians. He said this would include practical training at its facilities in China.

Lagos State Supports Electric Truck Rollout

He described the vehicle as progress in localising the production of more sophisticated commercial vehicles. The Lagos State Government welcomed the development. Commissioner for Transportation Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro said local assembly of electric heavy-duty trucks could create jobs and build technical skills. He said it could also support efforts to reduce emissions from road transportation.

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The rollout expands the Dangote Sinotruk joint venture from conventional commercial vehicle assembly into new-energy mobility. The Dangote Group said the development signals a new era of green mobility for Nigeria and West Africa. Edwin said the group was committed to adopting emerging technologies that create value for customers while supporting Nigeria's environmental objectives. He said the electric commercial vehicle offers the potential for lowering operating costs and reducing tailpipe emissions.

He said that depending on the application, electricity cost and charging infrastructure, it would be highly beneficial to the people. He said the company recognised that successful adoption would require reliable charging facilities, technical expertise, spare parts and strong after-sales support. He said the company was setting up its team to meet those needs. Nigeria is exploring cleaner alternatives for road transportation and seeking to deepen domestic automotive production.

Local Assembly and Production Capabilities

The locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck marks a new phase in commercial vehicle manufacturing in the country. Sinotruk said the vehicle is the first new-energy truck assembled on the African continent. The joint venture has assembled more than 8,000 vehicles locally, according to Liu. It plans to keep upgrading its production capabilities for Nigeria and other West African markets.

The company will also provide training opportunities for Nigerian engineers and technicians, including practical training in China. The Lagos State Government said the development could create jobs, build technical skills and support emission reduction efforts in road transportation. The unveiling was held at the Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited assembly facility in Ikeja, Lagos. The Dangote Group described it as a historic milestone for the country's automotive industry.

It said the truck signals a new era of green mobility, local manufacturing and sustainable transportation across Nigeria and West Africa. Edwin said the introduction of electric commercial vehicles marked another milestone in the evolution of the joint venture. He said it demonstrated the group's commitment to adopting emerging technologies. He said the partnership was established to build a world-class commercial vehicle business in Nigeria.

He said it would strengthen local assembly, transfer technology, create employment and contribute to industrial development. He said the group evaluated several Chinese truck manufacturers before choosing Sinotruk as its technology partner.